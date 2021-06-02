Spiffy On-Demand Car Care Expands into South Carolina with New Franchises

New franchise ownership group, led by local entrepreneurs, bring Spiffy’s mobile maintenance services to Greenville and throughout Upstate South Carolina

Research Triangle Park, NC, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get Spiffy, Inc. (SpiffyⓇ), an on-demand car care, technology, and services company, today announced the launch of its latest franchise location in South Carolina. The Greenville franchise opened for business on June 1 and offers mobile car wash, detail, and oil change services to the Upstate region.

Since its founding in 2014, Spiffy has expanded from a small mobile car wash and detail startup in Raleigh, North Carolina to provide a multitude of convenient maintenance services for car owners and fleets across the country. Their unique customer experience revolves around bringing the appointment directly to the customer, complete with the water, power, and equipment needed to complete every service. The company uses less water than a traditional car wash with 100% eco-conscious supplies and reclaims all water, soap, and supplies upon completion.

“Our foray into franchising has been a wild ride so far and it’s thrilling to see a group of four energetic entrepreneurs banding together to bring Spiffy to South Carolina,” said Spiffy CEO Scot Wingo. “Paul, Connie, Steve, and Dan have been delightful to work with since our first interactions through VentureSouth. We’re looking forward to helping them succeed as they launch our latest franchise locations.”

Among the group’s co-owners is Paul Clark, Managing Director at VentureSouth, who invested in Spiffy during a fundraising round back in July 2018. He, Dan Haight, as well as Steve and Connie Lanzl, had their interest piqued by the reveal of Spiffy’s franchising model in July 2020 and came together in January 2021 to officially sign on as the South Carolina franchise group. Together, they are fierce boosters of the Palmetto State, having collectively spent decades living in Greenville and working with local entrepreneurs.

"Greenville has evolved into something that people write about and are deliberately moving to for all sorts of terrific reasons. It’s become a place to be with a growing entrepreneurial community," said co-owner Connie Lanzl. "I think that introducing something new to Greenville and across South Carolina has excited me the most as we prepare to launch these franchises."

What stood out to the four co-owners was Spiffy’s dedication to innovative car care in a way that positively impacts customers. Rather than dedicating a chunk of time to bring their vehicle into a traditional car wash or oil change shop, car owners can request services at their convenience for their home, workplace, or fleet. Each service is completely zero-friction, which eliminates the need for customers to coordinate with customers outside of the Spiffy smartphone app.

"To potential franchisees, I would offer my wholehearted endorsement to give it a whirl. It'll certainly keep you busy, there’s much work involved, but it's already been an eye-opening experience," said co-owner Paul Clark. "In my opinion, you wouldn’t find a franchisor in any other context as committed to helping the franchisees succeed and providing any advantages to be successful in a new market."

In addition to opening for business in Greenville, the South Carolina franchise ownership group has plans to expand throughout the state, including Columbia and Charleston, in the weeks and months to come.

Customers looking to bring Spiffy’s mobile maintenance to their home, office, or fleet can visit https://www.getspiffy.com to book their first service.

About Spiffy

SpiffyⓇ (www.getspiffy.com) is an on-demand technology and services company with the mission to disrupt the car care experience everywhere. Spiffy offers a variety of zero-contact hand car washing, advanced detailing, and disinfection services for vehicles and facilities, in addition to oil change, tires, and other maintenance service options. Customers can schedule in less than two minutes with the Spiffy app. Every service is conveniently performed on-site at fleets, office parks, and residences using the Spiffy Green™ system that is the eco-friendliest way to service a vehicle.

Spiffy is available in cities and metro areas including Atlanta, Baltimore, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Dover, Fort Lauderdale, Greenville, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, New York, Orlando, Palm Springs, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Raleigh-Durham, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle-Tacoma, St. Louis, Tampa, Tucson, Washington DC, and Wilmington, DE.

Individuals interested in franchising opportunities can visit https://www.getspiffy.com/franchise to learn more.

