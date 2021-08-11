Spiffy Brings On-Demand Car Care Services to San Jose

San Jose franchise group opens for consumer services after months of serving local fleets

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Get Spiffy, Inc. (SpiffyⓇ), an on-demand car care, technology, and services company, today announced the official launch of its San Jose franchise location.

Since 2014, Spiffy has expanded from a small mobile car wash and detail startup in Durham, NC, to a national brand for preventative maintenance, serving car owners and fleet clients alike. Their zero-friction customer experience brings appointments directly to each customer in a customized blue van, complete with the water, power, and supplies needed to complete every appointment. Each service uses less than half the water of a traditional car wash with 100% eco-conscious products. All water, soap, and supplies are then reclaimed and recycled for future use.

"In our experience, there aren't many areas where convenient, frictionless services are a better fit than in Silicon Valley. Parents in the Bay Area are driven by their careers and families, and we're eager to make their lives easier with the help of our San Jose franchise group," said Scot Wingo, Spiffy CEO. "The Sierts and Sablans demonstrated their commitment and passion for mobile car care since day one. As native San Jose residents, we're confident they'll serve the region well."

Like Spiffy's South Carolina franchise locations, the San Jose franchise is co-owned and operated by Alina Siert, Matt Siert, Lucille Sablan, and Eric Sablan. Their location opened to serve local fleets in April 2021 before expanding to provide services to local individuals in early August. For Alina and Lucille, branching into a male-dominated industry with a woman and minority-owned business has been a point of passion.

"A big focus for our LLC is finding the right spaces to establish ourselves that help others like us: enthusiastic but busy parents, trying to balance work and their family lives," said Alina Siert. "Our first franchise focused on convenient, healthy meals in two minutes or less. With Spiffy, it's car care. To make that easier for moms and parents to have quality family time with that type of product is very important to us."

A key to Alina and Lucille's ownership group is their dedication to social entrepreneurship, from what they stand for to how they contribute back to their community. Between their LeanFeast and Spiffy franchises, they've already put $40,000 back into the San Jose area and the Philippines.

"Our ownership group shares the same vision of wanting to help our community and make a greater impact, but in doing so with a bigger platform," added Lucille Sablan. "Our mission has been our social causes, including food insecurity, homelessness, empowering women, and fighting racism. Beyond that, we've also been growing our businesses to give back and make a bigger impact in our local and global communities."

San Jose customers looking to bring Spiffy's mobile maintenance to their home, office, or fleet can visit https://www.getspiffy.com to book their first service.

About Spiffy

Spiffy® ( www.getspiffy.com ) is an on-demand technology and services company with the mission to disrupt the car care experience everywhere. Spiffy offers a variety of zero-contact hand car washing, advanced detailing, and disinfection services, in addition to oil change, tires, and other preventative maintenance service options. Customers can schedule in less than two minutes with the Spiffy app. Every service is conveniently performed on-site at fleets, office parks, and residences using the Spiffy Green™ system that is the eco-friendliest way to service a vehicle.

Spiffy is available in cities and metro areas including Atlanta, Baltimore, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Columbia, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Dover, Fort Lauderdale, Greenville, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, New York, Orlando, Palm Springs, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Raleigh-Durham, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle-Tacoma, St. Louis, Tampa, Tucson, Washington DC, and Wilmington, DE.

Individuals interested in franchising opportunities can visit https://www.getspiffy.com/franchise to learn more.

