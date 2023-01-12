Spiffy Announces 90%+ y/y Growth and Addition of Brad Schomber as New CFO

Riding wave of innovation as consumers and businesses move to mobile service

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / Get Spiffy, Inc. ( Spiffy Ⓡ), an on-demand car care, technology, and services company, is excited to announce 90%+ year-over-year revenue growth and the addition of new CFO, Brad Schomber. After extending its Series B round to $32 million in Q1 2022, the company drove this impressive growth through strategic execution across geographies, services, and lines of business.

Scot Wingo and Karl Murphy founded Spiffy in 2014 around four mega trends: the rise of the convenience-oriented customer, the hypothesis that services will go digital, the opportunity to provide a better automotive customer experience, and Vehicle 2.0 (i.e. vehicles will change more the next 10 years than in the last 110). Spiffy saw significant movement in all four trends in 2022, despite economic headwinds. By the end of the year, the business was delivering between 3,000 and 4,000 services a day with over 500 W2 Technicians and 300 vans nationwide.

Spiffy added about 30 new geographies in 2022, mostly through franchise agreements. The team also introduced Spiffy Brakes and the Smart Tumbler odor elimination device for fleets.

Early last year Spiffy celebrated a significant milestone - its one millionth customer , and by year end delivered about 850k additional services, almost as many as in 2022 than in the entire company history.

"After a tremendous 2022, our 2023 plan is to continue to focus on going deeper across our growth drivers of geographies, services, and lines of business," said Spiffy CEO, Scot Wingo, "It's an exciting time to continue leading on-demand complete car care and providing a 10x better customer experience for fleets and individuals across the country."

Spiffy is also announcing that Brad Schomber joined their team as Chief Financial Officer. With over 16 years of financial and accounting experience, including two IPOs, Brad's leadership and experience will prove instrumental in helping Spiffy continue to grow aggressively from its current $60m annual run rate.

"I am thrilled to welcome Brad as our new Chief Financial Officer here at Spiffy," said Scot Wingo, CEO & Co-Founder. "His proven track record scaling growth-stage businesses as well as his experience navigating fund-raising and taking companies public make him the perfect fit as we continue to build a world-class company."

Brad echoed Scot's enthusiasm about the new role: "I am excited to join Spiffy and become part of such a dynamic team that is rapidly scaling across multiple very large TAM opportunities," said Schomber. "It's truly unique to find such an innovative company that offers solutions so perfectly tailored for today's environment."

You can learn more about Spiffy in Scot's recent interview with Spiffy CMO, Grayson Leverenz, here .

About Spiffy

SpiffyⓇ ( www.getspiffy.com ) is an on-demand technology and services company on a mission to disrupt the car care experience everywhere. Available in over 45 markets, Spiffy offers complete car care services including wash & detail, oil change, tires, brakes, and other maintenance solutions. Every service is conveniently performed on-site at fleets, office parks, and residences using the Spiffy Green™ system.

