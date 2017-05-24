Spieth tries to get back on track at Colonial

IRVING, TX - MAY 19: Jordan Spieth reacts to his second shot on the 18th hole during Round Two of the AT&T Byron Nelson at the TPC Four Seasons Resort Las Colinas on May 19, 2017 in Irving, Texas. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

The PGA Tour's traditional Texas Two-Step heads 40 miles west this week for the Dean & Deluca Invitational, which begins Thursday at storied Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

The invited 121-golfer field will battle the famed par-70, 7,204-yard course routed by John Bredemus and Perry Maxwell through stands of pecan trees along the banks of the Trinity River in the shadow of downtown Cow Town, as Fort Worth is known.

Up for grabs is a total purse of $6.9 million, with $1.242 million and 500 FedExCup points going to the winner, along with the club's famous plaid jacket and a place on the Wall of Honor next to the first tee.

Made famous for the successes by native son Ben Hogan, who won here five times and is feted throughout the property, this most Texas of tournaments had an even bigger Lone Star State flair last year when Jordan Spieth of Dallas outlasted Harris English, former U.S. Open winner Webb Simpson and fellow Texan Ryan Palmer to post a three-shot victory.

Spieth has missed the cut in three of his last four individual events, with the exception being a tie for 11th in the Masters. He is seeking to join Hogan as the only players to win back-to-back titles at Colonial, with Hogan performing the feat twice (1946-47 and 1952-53).

Spieth enters the tournament having posted six consecutive rounds in the 60s at Colonial. He closed with 5-under 65s his last two appearances in this event, tying for second in 2015 before winning last year.

His final-round scoring average at Colonial is 66.50.

"I feel more confident tee-to-green than I have probably in my career," Spieth said. "I feel very comfortable over the ball. I've had a really good ball-striking year, where I've been putting myself in position to shoot low scores.

"Just haven't quite converted (on the greens) to the level I have in the past. It's all been set-up related."

Nine of the top 30 players in the official world golf ranking are in the field, led by Masters champion Sergio Garcia of Spain (No. 6), Spieth (No. 7), Jon Rahm of Spain (No. 12), Paul Casey of England (No. 14) and Matt Kuchar (No. 18).

Past champions who will tee it up this week are Chris Kirk (2015), Boo Weekley (2013), Zach Johnson (2010, 2012), Steve Stricker (2009), Phil Mickelson (2000, 2008), Rory Sabbatini of South Africa (2007), Tim Herron (2006), Garcia (2001) and Keith Clearwater (1987).

Fifteen of winners from the 2016-17 PGA Tour season are in the field, including Cody Gribble, Rod Pampling of Australia, Pat Perez, Mackenzie Hughes, Rahm, Spieth, Adam Hadwin, Marc Leishman of Australia, Garcia, Wesley Bryan, Jonas Blixt of Sweden, Cameron Smith of Australia, Brian Harman, Si Woo Kim of South Korea and Billy Horschel, winner of last week's AT&T Byron Nelson in Dallas.

Mickelson returns to this event for the first time since missing the cut in 2010, making it clear that he did not like a renovation at Colonial several years ago.

Lefty has had eight top-25 finishes in 14 starts in the tournament, including a tie for second in 2001 and eighth in 1994.

"I'm excited to be back here and playing; there's no real specific reason I decided to play here this year, but it's nice to be back," said Mickelson, who starts the first of four straight weeks of tournaments through the U.S. Open. "I haven't played here in a while, and it still always kind of surprises me. I still remember the course prior to it going under some renovation.

"You have to kind of get after this course and to win here you're going to have to make birdies, but you also have to kind of pick and choose when to get aggressive. The greens are beautiful. They're in perfect shape. They have full contours and you can make a lot of putts."

Mickelson is one of 12 multiple champions of this event, joining Hogan and two-time winners Billy Casper, Julius Boros, Al Geiberger, Ben Crenshaw, Bruce Lietzke, Lee Trevino, Corey Pavin, Nick Price of Zimbabwe, Kenny Perry and Zach Johnson.

Garcia returns for his eighth career start at Colonial, but first the since tying for 13th in 2012. Garcia won the first of his 10 PGA Tour titles in the 2001 edition of this event.

The tournament dates back to 1946 and holds the distinction of being the longest-run event on the PGA Tour to be contested on the same layout, and the 10th oldest overall.

The name Colonial was in the title in each playing of the event until last year, when Dean & DeLuca became the title sponsor.