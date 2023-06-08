Spider-Man's Tom Holland taking break from acting

Nina Westervelt/Variety - Getty Images

Tom Holland has revealed he is taking a break from acting following a "tough time" making his upcoming TV series The Crowded Room.

The Spider-Man actor will appear in the Apple TV+ series as Danny Cunningham, a man who is arrested after a 1979 shooting in New York City, with the episodes involving a series of deep interrogations to get to the truth of his involvement and his past.

The Crowded Room will also see appearances from Amanda Seyfriend and Emily Rossum, and will hit the streaming site tomorrow (June 9).

However, the series marks the start of a year off from acting for Marvel star Holland after experiencing a "difficult" time making it.

Apple TV+

"It was a tough time, for sure," Holland told Extra! in a new interview. "We were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before. And then on top of that, being a producer, dealing with the day-to-day problems that come with any film set, just added that extra level of pressure.

"I'm now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was," he added.

Despite its emotional toll, Holland said he enjoyed "the learning curve of becoming a producer" during his time on the series and that he is "excited" to see how people receive the show.

"I'm no stranger to hard work. I've always lived by this idea that hard work is good work. And I really enjoyed it," he said. "But then again, the show did break me. There did come a time where sort of was like: 'I need to have a break'." I am excited to see how it turns out, and I feel like our hard work wasn't in vain."

It comes after the Uncharted star revealed he has been sober for almost a year and a half after "having a meltdown at home".



Speaking to Vanity Fair, he revealed how working on The Crowded Room taught him more about mental health struggles, leading to him confronting his own.

"I was seeing myself in him, but in my personal life," Holland said. "I remember having a bit of a meltdown at home and thinking: 'I'm going to shave my head. I need to shave my head because I need to get rid of this character'. And obviously, we were mid-shooting, so I decided not to. It was unlike anything I've ever experienced before."

The Crowded Room premieres on Apple TV+ on June 9.

If you've been affected by the issues raised in this story, organisations who can offer support include the NHS , Samaritans on 116 123 or Mind on 0300 123 3393. Readers in the US are encouraged to visit mentalhealth.gov.

