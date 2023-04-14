We’ve all been waiting a long time for the follow up to 2018’s award-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but the good news is we don’t have to wait much longer.

Following a few delays – it was originally rumoured to be released back in 2022 – the highly anticipated sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be web-slinging into cinemas in June 2023.

And that’s not all – a third movie, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, has also been given a March 2024 release.

While we count the days until June, there is also a brand new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse that has just been released and even features a sly little dig at Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

Here's everything you need to know about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse release date: When is Into the Spider-Verse 2 out in cinemas?

Originally, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was going to be released in cinemas on April 8, 2022, but was delayed to October 7, 2022.

Now, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is scheduled for release on June 2, 2023.

According to animator Nick Kondo, production began on the sequel on June 9, 2020, so it seems like we're well on track for the June 2023 release date.

A shift in the multi-verse.



🕸 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – June 2, 2023

🕸 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II – March 29, 2024#SpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/cUTdCej5Nz — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) April 21, 2022

Producer Chris Miller has been teasing what we can expect: "The development of new groundbreaking art techniques being done for the next Spider-Verse movie are already blowing me away. It's going to make the first movie look quaint."

Fellow producer Phil Lord told Empire in November 2022 that the sequel will have a whopping six different animation styles, compared to one animation style in the first movie.

It's all designed to "wow you every time you enter a new environment, and also to make sure that the style of the movie reflect the story."

As for when we can expect Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the release date has been confirmed for March 29, 2024.

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse trailer: Watch the Into the Spider-Verse 2 trailer here!



We got our first teaser trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse when the title was confirmed in December 2021.

The big question is why Spider-Man 2099 is battling with Miles Morales, as we'd have thought they'd have gotten on pretty well. Perhaps it's just some initial drama, before they team up to face a bigger threat?

A little more about the story – and the multiple Spideys who are in it – was revealed in a new trailer, released in April 2023, and you can check it out here.

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse cast: Who will return for Into the Spider-Verse 2?

Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld are reprising their roles as Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, respectively, and they won't be the only stars from the first movie to return for the sequel.

As the teaser trailer confirmed, Oscar Isaac will be back as Miguel O'Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099, following his appearance in the first movie's post-credits scene.

Luna Lauren Vélez has also confirmed she'll be back as Miles's mother Rio. Brian Tyree Henry will be back as Miles's father Jefferson Davis, while Jake Johnson revealed in July 2021 that he's returning as Miles's mentor Peter B Parker.

Sony Pictures

Issa Rae is in the sequel as Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman. Jason Schwartzman will voice the Spot, a villain whose body is covered in inter-dimensional portals. Daniel Kaluuya will be voicing Hobart 'Hobie' Brown, aka Spider-Punk, in the sequel. Shea Whigham and Jorma Taccone will voice George Stacy and the Vulture, respectively.

Also new to the cast is Deadpool's Karan Soni as Pavitr Prabhakar, an alternate universe version of Spider-Man known as Spider-Man India. It was previously teased that Kathryn Hahn could be back as Doc Ock in a bigger role. However, she has yet to be added to any cast lists or announcements.

The producers of the first movie, Christopher Miller and Phil Lord, have written the script for the sequel alongside Shang-Chi's David Callaham. The directing trio is Soul's Kemp Powers, Joaquim Dos Santos, and Justin K Thompson.

Not returning, so it would seem, are John Mulaney as Spider-Ham, Kimiko Glenn as Peni Parker, and Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir, the latter of whom expressed disappointment at not being in the sequel.

Cage Screen Rant: "I don't know what's going on with that. No one's spoken to me about that. Ask them. I don't know. I really don't. I wish they would."

This considered, Spider-Ham, Peni Parker, and Spider-Man Noir may appear in the third film, as Lord and Miller teased: "Miles will reunite with some old friends and meet... a lot of new ones."

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse plot: What will Into the Spider-Verse 2 be about?

When Sony confirmed the sequel's title, it also released the first official synopsis for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which reads:

"Miles Morales returns for an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered."

Sony Pictures

We do know, though, that the full story isn't going to be told in the sequel, as it's been confirmed to be a two-part event. Speaking with EW in December 2021, Lord and Miller touched on the decision to split the follow-up into two movies: "Miles' story is an epic.

"We wrote what we thought the story needed to be, and to our surprise, we realised it was two movies instead of one. We're working on them both as we speak."

As the teaser has shown, Gwen has found a way to reunite with Miles in his universe, so that opens the sequel up to further crossovers from both old and new characters.



Sony Pictures

Lord and Miller have also said that they want to see Silk (aka Cindy Moon, a former classmate of Peter's who was also bitten by the radioactive spider) and Spider-Punk in future films — and that's only the beginning (via CinemaBlend).

The teaser video that announced the original release date for the sequel featured flickering logos of different Spider-Man iterations, which gives us a clue towards which new characters could be included in the sequel.

Keen-eyed fans were quick to spot a rather obscure Spider-Man: Takuya Yamashiro.

Crickets chirping in your mind? Don't worry. Takuya Yamashiro, aka Supaidaman, is quite the unknown Spider-Man. Thanks to a licensing deal between Japanese production house Toei and Marvel, Toei was allowed to essentially do whatever they wanted with the character.

Marvel Comics/Toei

One thing that might be in the sequel as an Easter egg is the hilarious glitch from video game Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, where Miles is randomly turned into a patio heater that can swing around the city.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be released in cinemas on June 2, 2023. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is available on DVD, Blu-ray and digital download.



