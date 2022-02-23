Spider-Man and Shang-Chi lead nominations at Critics Choice Super awards

Spider-Man: No Way Home and Shang-Chi and The Legend Of The Ten Rings have led the field in nominations for the second annual Critics Choice Super awards.

Tom Holland and the cast of the web-slinging blockbuster picked up five nominations including best superhero movie, as did Simu Liu’s kung-fu epic.

The awards honour major players in the most popular, fan-obsessed genres across both television and movies, including Superhero, Science Fiction/Fantasy, Horror, and Action.

JUST ANNOUNCED: The nominees for the 2nd Annual Critics Choice Super Awards honoring superhero, science fiction/fantasy, horror and action movies and series!https://t.co/UjGZwOjVqL#CriticsChoice #SuperAwards pic.twitter.com/QpRCUKRaeD — Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) February 22, 2022

Holland and co-star Andrew Garfield who also plays Peter Parker, having returned to feature as part of the multiverse themed plot, are nominated for best actor in a superhero movie.

Zendaya, who plays Holland’s on screen girlfriend and who he is dating in real life, has received the nod for best actress in a superhero movie and Willem Defoe is nominated for best villain for his terrifying Green Goblin.

Shang-Chi received nominated in the same fields, with Liu and co-star Tony Leung being nominated for best actor, and Michelle Yeoh for best actress, all in a superhero movie.

Screen veteran Leung is also nominated for best villain in a superhero movie.

British talent was also recognised elsewhere, with the latest Bond instalment No Time To Die picking up four action movie nominations.

Every single nomination is so well-deserved… except mine. What were they thinking. No, seriously, it's a huge honour… but HOW. So proud of our amazing cast and everyone who came out to watch the film. I really hope Tony wins everything!!!! pic.twitter.com/leDDaWIQMf — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) February 23, 2022

Craig’s final outing as 007 earned him a nod for best actor in an action movie, with co stars Ana De Armas and Lashana Lynch being nominated for best actress in an action movie.

No Time To Die was also nominated for best action film overall.

Idris Elba, Dev Patel, Jodie Comer and Florence Pugh also earned nominations.

The winners of the Critics Choice Super awards will be announced in Los Angeles next month on March 17.