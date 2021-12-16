‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Star Marisa Tomei Reveals How Her Version of Aunt May Was Formed (Video)

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” opens this weekend, and everyone is very excited about the return of some fan-favorite villains to the franchise (including Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin). Just as exciting, though, are the characters from this cycle of “Spider-Man” movies like Tom Holland, Zendaya and, of course, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. The MCU version of May, first introduced in “Captain America: Civil War,” is younger, hipper, and altogether different from previous screen iterations (correct us if we’re wrong but she hasn’t cozied up with a glass of tea once).

When we got to chat with Tomei about the new movie, we wondered how much of the new version of May was her invention and how much of it was dictated from the top.

“I think Robert Downey had a lot to do with it. And then [Jon] Watts [the director] and I a lot about, well, I guess the mandate is a reinvention. But what is that? I don’t think anyone is really focused on that, really. There was a lot of bigger fish to fry. So Jon and I did a lot of talking about it,” Tomei said.

For the rest of our chat (which you can watch above), you can hear Tomei talk about the relationship between May and Happy Hogan (and where they are at the beginning of the movie), plus find out her favorite MCU movie.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” opens across the multiverse on Friday.