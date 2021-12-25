‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ U.S. Grows To $405M+ Before Christmas Business Surges Tonight – Saturday AM Update

SATURDAY AM UPDATE, CHRISTMAS EVE B.O figures.: Refresh for updates and chart Despite the slowdown in ticket sales on Christmas Eve, Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home was still robust with an estimated $19.65M at 4,336 theaters, -33% from Thursday, which is the average drop for the pre-holiday day. Spider-Man: No Way Home is expected to bring in a second weekend of $92.3M, per Sony, which is steeper than expected at -65%, but it’s the second-biggest Christmas weekend after Force Awakens which rang up $149.2M, and was -40% in its second frame.

What makes these numbers go higher for No Way Home? It all depends how big today is and tomorrow is as moviegoing is expected to take off after Christmas dinner. In fact rivals see Spider-Man: No Way Home higher with at least $99M in weekend 2. Current running total through eight-days for No Way Home is $405.5M.

More from Deadline

Among top grossing Christmas Eve days, No Way Home is third after Force Awakens’ $27.3M and Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker‘s $20.2M. The Tom Holland-Zendaya-Benedict Cumberbatch-ensemble movie looks to stand at $478.1M by EOD tomorrow, 11% behind Force Awakens at that point in time which had collected $540M.

Illumination/Universal’s Sing 2 made $5.25M yesterday, -30%, on its way to a $22.76M 3-day, $40M 5-day. If anyone remarks, ‘What’s the big deal? It’s the same opening as Encanto‘, realize that Sing 2 has a path where all schools are off, unlike that Disney film which is already on Disney+ after 31 days of an exclusive theatrical window.

Warner Bros/Village Roadshow’s Matrix Resurrections saw $2.7M yesterday, -34%. The movie looks to come in on a similar level to Christmas 2016 sci-fi movie Passengers with over $14M for the 3-day, and over $24M for the 5-day. Passengers with a budget of $110M wasn’t deemed profitable, however, with the HBO Max certainly taking away some ticket sales on this B- fourthquel, it’s all about subscriptions for the greater WarnerMedia during the pandemic; the top brass attributing this theatrical day-and-date plan to being a new account driver for HBO Max.

Story continues

20th Century Studios/Disney’s The King’s Man grossed $1.2M on Friday at 3,180, -14% from Thursday, its 3-day outlook being $6.1M, 5-day estimated at $9.7M.

Columbia Pictures’ A Journal for Jordan took in $285K for Friday night early shows starting at 2 p.m. from 1,972 locations.

According to NRG, moviegoer comfort has declined with news about Omicron, going from 74% who said that they were very or somewhat comfortable attending a movie theater right now last week to 69%. Of those polled, 34% feel that the situation is ‘getting worse’, which is +7 points from Monday and +13 points from just a week ago. This is similar to what NRG spotted in early August, when ‘getting worse’ grew +12 points to 34% from July 28th to August 4th. Meanwhile, in the Northeast, ‘getting worse’ has exploded from 27% a week ago to 47% before this weekend. That’s 15 points ahead of any other region, reinforcing how dramatic the situation is in that area. Ten days ago, 21% of vaccinated moviegoers and 20% of non-vaccinated moviegoers said the situation was getting worse. Now, it is 42% for vaccinated and just 23% for non-vaccinated. And in the last week, comfort among vaccinated has dropped -7 to 64%, while non-vaccinated fell just 1% to 72%.

While all quads polled fell more comfortable with vaccines, of those very and somewhat comfortable are men and women under 25, respectively at 78% and 74%, while men and women over 25 respectively come in at 66% and 63%.

MORE….

FRIDAY AM UPDATE: Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home ends the week with $385.8M, the third-best opening week at the domestic box office of all time after Avengers: Endgame ($473.9M, 2019) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($390.8M, 2015). Sony reports that the film on Saturday will become the first $1 billion-grossing movie of the pandemic at the global box office.

Spidey is pacing 1% behind the running domestic total of Force Awakens, however, it remains to be seen whether the Jon Watts-directed MCU title can keep up with the Lucasfilm sequel, that movie hitting $571.4M on its 11th day of release (Monday). Still, should No Way Home fall short of that figure, it’s like complaining about how far Mike Trout hit two home runs.

No Way Home earned $29.3M stateside on Thursday at 4,336 theaters, +9% from Wednesday. That’s the sixth-highest Thursday for a movie in regular release after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith ($50M, 2005), The Matrix Reloaded ($37.5M, 2003), The Hangover Part II ($31.6M, 2011), Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ($30.58M, 2019) and Star Wars: Attack of the Clones ($30.1M, 2002).

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Review: The Most Exciting, Surprising And Emotional Spidey Of Them All

Due to Christmas Eve and theaters going quiet for the evening as many celebrate or head to church, expect ticket sales to be down. The Star Wars movies that played at Christmas — Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, Rise of Skywalker and Rogue One — saw an average daily box office drop on Christmas Eve of 33%. Force Awakens made the most on Christmas Eve with $27.3M, followed by Rise of Skywalker with $20.2M, Last Jedi with $17.6M and Rogue One with $15.3M. Force Awakens holds the Christmas Day record for the most made by any film with $49.3M domestic.

Comscore reports 100% of schools and colleges on holiday break for the rest of the year.

‘Sing 2’ Review: McConaughey, Witherspoon, Johansson, Bono Deliver Musical Sequel To Cheer Us Up

Sing 2 - Credit: Universal

Universal

In second place Thursday was Illumination/Universal’s Sing 2, which took in $7.5M at 3,892 venues, an 8% dip, for a two-day gross of $15.4M, which is 25% behind the two days of Sing. Those Black Friday weekend previews amounted to $1.6M and put the running total for Sing 2 at $17.2M. The outlook for the sequel is great, with at least $40M-$42M for five days. Great Comscore/Screen Engine PostTrack exits here for sequel from writer-director Garth Jennings in addition to its A+ CinemaScore, with 91% positive and a 78% recommend from the general crowds and kids under 12 giving it a 92% positive and 67% recommend. The animated sequel leaned 66% women with 33% under 17, a draw that will climb throughout the holidays and a diversity pull of 39% Caucasian, 32% Hispanic and Latino, 16% Black and 13% Asian/other. Sing 2 is doing very well in the Midwest and Southern U.S.

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Review: Lana Wachowski Directs An Entertaining And Grounded Follow-Up To ‘The Matrix Revolutions’

. - Credit: Warner Bros

Warner Bros

Warner Bros/Village Roadshow’s The Matrix Resurrections ranked third with $4.1M on Thursday, -36% from Wednesday for a two-day take of $10.5M. The Lana Wachowski-directed sequel is pacing 44% ahead of Christmas 2016’s sci-fi movie Passengers, which made $7.3M in two days; that movie resulted in a $14.8M three-day and $22.1M five-day. On top of its B- CinemaScore, PostTrack early audience exits for Matrix Resurrections aren’t good, with 60% positive, a 46% recommend, not to mention that HBO Max availability doesn’t help ticket sales. Those who showed up were men at 66%, with 57% between 25-54 and a diversity makeup of 39% Caucasian, 22% Hispanic and Latino, 19% Black and 20% Asian/other. The West and Southwest are showing the best ticket sales for the sequel/reboot, with close to a third of the movie’s business coming from Imax and PLF screens.

‘The King’s Man’ Review: Matthew Vaughn’s ‘Kingsman’ Prequel Has Its Moments

. - Credit: 20th Century Studios

20th Century Studios

20th Century Studios/Disney’s The King’s Man is the least of the new wide holiday releases, with an estimated $1.3M on Thursday, ranking 4th, -41% from Wednesday for a two-day gross of $3.6M. We’ll update with Disney’s official AM estimate when that comes in. Most of the movie’s business is coming from the West and the South, with PostTrak exits that are better than Matrix Resurrections at 77% positive, 60% recommend. Men are buying tickets at 66%, with just over half the pic’s business from the 18-34 demographic and 43% over 45. Caucasians repped 47% of the take, followed by 25% Hispanic and Latino, 10% Black and 18% Asian/other. Through five days, this prequel might not even make it to double digits. Eek.

‘Macbeth,’ ‘Parallel Mothers,’ ‘The Velvet Queen’, ‘Memoria’ Open At Arthouse Amid Omicron Panic: “I Think We Might Get Dinged” – Specialty Preview

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.