Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer: Tom Holland Battles Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Electro and More Villains

Tom Holland's latest Spider-Man outing is about to wow fans!

In the new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer that debuted Tuesday night, Holland's Peter Parker/Spider-Man finds himself warring with villains from multiple universes after he makes a wish to change the revelation of his secret identity.

"When you botched that spell where you wanted everyone to forget that Peter Parker is Spider-Man, we started getting some visitors," Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) says, "from every universe."

"There are others out there, we need to send them back," he adds.

Alfred Molina's Doc Ock is the first villain to come through the multiverse, although he appears surprised to unmask Spider-Man and see Holland's Peter, saying, "You're not Peter Parker."

Presumably, Doc Ock was counting on seeing Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker as the character first appeared in 2004's Spider-Man 2.

Loyal fans of the franchise will see a few more familiar faces in Jamie Foxx's Electro, Thomas Haden Church's Sandman, Symbiote and Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin.

"Peter, you're struggling to have everything you want while the world tries to make you choose," Dafoe's Goblin says.

In true Spider-Man fashion, Zendaya's MJ falls from a big height that forces Spider-Man to try to save her. The iconic imagery also took place in Maguire and Andrew Garfield's franchises.

The film is a follow-up to 2019's Spider-Man Far From Home and also sees the return of Zendaya, who plays Parker's love interest and classmate Michelle "MJ" Jones, and Jacob Batalon, who portrays Parker's friend Ned Leeds.

This time around, Spider-Man is confirming the multiverse, expanding and overlapping worlds, bringing characters back from unconnected past Spider-Man movies.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly last month, 25-year-old Holland said the film could likely be the "conclusion" to his Spider-Man franchise, and actors treated it as such onset.

"I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you'd be seeing a very different version. It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy," Holland said at the time. "We would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films."

"Whether that happens or not, I don't know," Holland added. "But we were definitely treating [No Way Home] like it was coming to an end, and it felt like it."

Holland recently told Total Film that this is the "best Spider-Man film that we've ever made," adding that fans are not "at all ready for what they've put together" — which he said is a "brutal" story.

"What people will be really surprised about is that it's not fun, this film. It's dark and it's sad, and it's going to be really affecting," he teased. "You're going to see characters that you love go through things that you would never wish for them to go through. And I was just really excited to kind of lean into that side of Peter Parker."

Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters on Dec. 17. Tickets for the film go on sale Monday, Nov. 29.