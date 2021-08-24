‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer: Tom Holland Is Back as the MCU’s Iconic Webslinger

Details surrounding the upcoming Spider-Man sequel “No Way Home” have mostly been shrouded in mystery, that is until a version of the trailer — unauthorized, but apparently genuine — leaked online over the weekend. Fans were hopeful that Sony Pictures would reveal the (official) trailer during its presentation at CinemaCon Monday: The studio delivered, treating the live audience in Las Vegas and later, the internet, to a first full look at Tom Holland’s return as the iconic web-slinger. Below, check out the trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Directed by Jon Watts, who helmed both 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” the film is set to be released on December 17 as part of the Phase Four rollout of the evolving Marvel Cinematic Universe. Joining Holland as Peter Parker are Zendaya as MJ, his classmate and girlfriend; Marisa Tomei as his Aunt May; Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Strange; Jamie Foxx as Electro; and Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, reprising his role from Sony’s “Spider-Man 2” from 2004. Molina’s return signals a timeline-bending approach to this latest MCU entry, as his character died in the Sam Raimi-directed film.

On Sunday night ahead of the CinemaCon panel, Sony had to quickly move to remove a leak of the “No Way Home” trailer from social media platforms. The Hollywood Reporter said, “Some tweets that shared the video of the alleged trailer were taken down and slapped with a copyright statement.” “The media has been disabled in response to a report from the copyright owner,” the message read. THR “viewed the alleged leak, and its contents appeared to be legitimate. However, no specifics will be shared. The studio seemed to be in something of a whack-a-mole situation, as when one video would be blocked, another would be shared on Twitter.”

Later on Sunday, Tom Holland posted to his Instagram Stories and seemed to confirm the leak, writing “You ain’t ready!”

Monday marked the start of CinemaCon, a weeklong gathering of theater operators and studio executives, who flaunt their upcoming theatrical slates in flashy presentations. Sony’s presentation was the first of the major studios’. While in-person attendance was slimmer than usual thanks to rising COVID-19 cases, all eyes were on social media in the hopes that Sony would reveal the “No Way Home” trailer.

Here’s hoping “No Way Home” can make good on the last film, “Far From Home.” IndieWire’s Chief Film Critic David Ehrlich wrote, “Don’t be fooled by the title, or the fact that Marvel finally shot a movie outside of Atlanta: ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ is a cute but unadventurous bit of superhero housekeeping that only exists to clean up the cataclysmic mess that ‘Avengers: Endgame’ left behind. As a piece of connective tissue in an ever-metastasizing cinematic universe, Tom Holland’s sophomore (solo) outing as Peter Parker does a clever job of closing the door on one phase and nudging it open to another; it’s funny and colorful and hinges on some MCU deep-cuts that even the most hardcore fans won’t be able to anticipate.”

“No Way Home” debuts in theaters on December 17.

