Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer reintroduces some familiar faces

The new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is weaving one very tangled web.

Sony and Marvel revealed the first official look at Tom Holland's third Spider-Man movie on Monday, dropping the first trailer during Sony's CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas. The new footage seemingly leaked online on TikTok on Sunday — for once, notorious blabbermouth Holland wasn't to blame — but the official trailer still had more than a few surprises, including the return of Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus and Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin.

The much-anticipated trailer confirmed what fans have long suspected: There are multiverse shenanigans afoot, uniting elements from Holland's films as well as Tobey Maguire's and Andrew Garfield's previous Spider-Man movies. The trailer picks up after the events of 2019's Far From Home, with the entire world learning Spider-Man's secret identity. (Thanks, Mysterio.) Some things are going well — Peter's relationship with Zendaya's MJ is in a great place — but the fame and scrutiny is definitely taking its toll. So, Peter reaches out to an old friend: Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, who casts a spell to shape reality and make it as if Peter's identity was never revealed. (Benedict Wong's sorcerer cautions against this, saying it's too risky, and surprise — he turns out to be right! Always listen to Wong!)

Strange's spell, of course, has unintended consequences, bringing several familiar villains back into the fold: We see the return of Molina's Doc Ock and his extra limbs, from 2004's Spider-Man 2, and we also hear the sinister voice of Dafoe's Green Goblin, as one of the Goblin's familiar pumpkin bombs bounces across the screen. (Dafoe starred in the original 2002 Spider-Man.) There's also a brief glimpse of what appears to be Jamie Foxx's Electro, reprising his role from 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

The cast also includes returning stars Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, and Jon Favreau. No Way Home will hit theaters on Dec. 17. Watch the trailer above.

