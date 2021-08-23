‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer Leaks on Social Media, Is Rapidly Taken Down

A clip of what appears to be the teaser trailer to Sony/Marvel Studios’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home” briefly surfaced on TikTok on Sunday before it was taken down on copyright claims.



The leak was trending on Twitter and other social media sites, with fans discussing the trailer’s content and sharing low-resolution clips and screenshots from the leaked trailer. The original video has since been taken down “in response to a report from the copyright owner.”



Reps for Sony and Marvel Studios did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Marvel fans have expected that a trailer for “No Way Home” would surface this week as Sony is set to hold its annual presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Monday with sneak peek footage and new trailers from its upcoming films. Following the events of 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” the film will show the fallout of the reveal of Spider-Man’s secret identity and include appearances from past Spider-Man villains, including Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus.



Even if a trailer is shown at CinemaCon, it would not necessarily mean a simultaneous release of the trailer to the public. Some trailers shown at the industry trade show include work-in-progress footage with unfinished CGI. In 2018, for example, James Wan presented a rough cut of a trailer for his DC film “Aquaman,” stressing that the visual effects had not been completed yet. The trailer was not publicly released by Warner Bros. until three months after CinemaCon.



“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is set for release on December 17.

