Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse reclaims top spot at box office, The Flash falls to third

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse reclaims top spot at box office, The Flash falls to third

In its fourth week of release, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse continued to weave a spellbinding web for audiences, taking the top spot at the weekend box office.

The sequel to 2018's Into the Spider-Verse grossed $19.3 million, bringing its domestic total to $317 million. Internationally, the Sony release earned another $22 million, making for a worldwide cume of $560.3 million.

Across the Spider-Verse previously notched the second biggest opening of 2023.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) in Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation’s SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE

Sony Pictures Animation Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.'

Pixar's Elemental held at second place, where it debuted last week, earning $18.5 million over the weekend, for a domestic total of $65.5 million ($121 million globally). In further signs of a lackluster box office, The Flash stumbled from a disappointing bow at the top spot last week to third, grossing $15.3 million. So far, the DC superhero film has made $87.6 million domestically ($210.9 million globally).

Faring slightly better, at least in terms of scale, the Jennifer Lawrence R-rated comedy No Hard Feelings opened with $15.1 million, against a budget of $45 million.

Maddie (Lawrence) thinks she's found the answer to her financial troubles when she discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents (Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti) looking for someone to "date" their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman) , and bring him out of his shell before he leaves for college. But awkward Percy proves to be more of a challenge than she expected, and time is running out before she loses it all.

Maddie (Jennifer Lawrence) and Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman) in Columbia Pictures' NO HARD FEELINGS.

Macall Polay/Columbia Pictures Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman in 'No Hard Feelings'

The whole idea for the film, written by John Phillips and director Gene Stupnitsky borrows from a real Craigslist ad sent to him by producers Marc Provissiero and Naomi Odenkirk. When Stupnitsky read the ad to Lawrence, she "died laughing."

"I thought it was hilarious, but there wasn't a script or anything. I just thought he had a funny idea," Lawrence told EW. "And then a couple years later, he handed me the funniest script I've ever read in my life."

Rounding out the top 5, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts took in $11.6 million in its third week of release, for a domestic total of $122.9 million ($341.2 million globally).

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: