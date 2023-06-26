‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Editor Confirms Multiple Versions Of Film In Theaters

Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) as Spider-Man in Spirder-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

No portal-generating watches needed.

Marvel fans can stick to just one dimension to check out different versions of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

After the highly anticipated follow up to 2018’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” premiered on June 2, fans’ spidey senses quickly started to tingle — and many suspected that there were various cuts of the film in theaters.

And who could blame them? Both the original and the sequel film explore variants of the classic Spider-Man character that span across endless dimensions, from a Lego version of his world to a noir black-and-white depiction in which the superhero is voiced by Nic Cage and is fascinated and confused by the discovery of a colorful Rubik’s cube.

The idea of multiple versions of a movie about multiple versions of Spider-Man is deliciously meta.

On Thursday, Andrew Leviton, who edited “Across the Spider-Verse,” confirmed that the speculation was actually true — and at least two different renditions do indeed exist.

The truth came out when a Twitter user posted different cuts of a scene in the movie involving Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Issac) — a version of Spider-Man in the year 2099 — and Lyla (Greta Lee), his holographic virtual assistant.

“I was wondering when people might start noticing … ” Levinson wrote.

I was wondering when people might start noticing… https://t.co/E6G9tUXmDE — Andy! Leviton (@AlliterAndy) June 23, 2023

In one video included in the tweet, Lyla ends a line by pointing to Miguel. In the second version, she snaps a selfie.

Leviton also shared the below tweet, according to IGN, which pointed changes changes to another character’s dialogue.

the spot also has slightly different dialogue in that hologram flashback before he uses his own collider, in the version i watched he says "-which would... not be good" but in the most widespread version online he goes "oh what the heck" — Tapu (@tapurambles) June 22, 2023

According to this Twitter user, the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) says a line a bit differently in both versions. In one, he ends a line saying, “which would ... not be good” while in another, he says, “oh, what the heck.”

Sony Pictures did send out an updated version of the “Across the Spider-Verse” to theaters after receiving complaints that the opening scene’s audio was too low, Variety reported.

Although it’s unclear if this is why there are different renditions, Variety also noted that it’s not entirely uncommon for distributors to send re-edited prints to exhibitors “if the opportunity presents itself.” The outlet also noted that a source close to the movie said that “all the prints” of the film have been updated.

