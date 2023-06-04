‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Weaves a Big Box Office Web With $120.5 Million Opening

Sony Pictures Animation’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is having a spectacular weekend at the box office with a $120.5 million opening weekend from 4,313 theaters.

Not only is that more than triple the $35 million opening weekend of the film’s 2018 predecessor “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” it is more than double the previous opening weekend record for Sony Animation, which was earned by “Hotel Transylvania” with $48.4 million in 2015.

In the four-and-a-half years since “Into the Spider-Verse” first hit theaters and won the Best Animated Feature Oscar, it has gained reputation among Marvel and animation fans as one of the best “Spider-Man” adaptations ever and a groundbreaking work in computer animation as it streamed on Netflix as part of that service’s deal with Sony Pictures.

That growing familiarity with the film primed the pump for “Across the Spider-Verse,” and the film executed with critical and audience acclaim, earning Rotten Tomatoes scores of 95% critics and 97% audience along with an A on CinemaScore. The film is set for a long fruitful run, and after its cliffhanger ending should set up an excellent opening for the next chapter of the series, “Beyond the Spider-Verse,” currently set for release in March 2024.

