Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse sets new record with huge opening

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has swung into cinemas and secured the biggest US cinematic opening day of the year.

The highly anticipated movie is the sequel to the 2018 hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, where fans first met Shameik Moore's voiced animated Miles Morales, aka Spider-Man.

Now five years later, comic book lovers are rejoicing that the story is back, bringing several previous cast members with it.

The animated action movie earned $51.75 million on Friday (June 2) from 4,313 locations, with the figure including $17.35 million taken in previews on Thursday (via Variety).

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's high earnings have surpassed fellow Marvel flick Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which opened with $48.1 million.

With no sign of slowing down, the superhero film is racing ahead of its $80 million opening weekend projections. Variety cited it is on target to gross around $113 million by Sunday.

Along with besting the third instalment in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, it has also trumped Super Mario Bros' $31.7M opening day total.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's successful first day makes it the third-best opening day for a Spider-Man movie. Spider-Man: No Way Home, which took $121.9M, currently holds that prestigious honour followed by Spider-Man 3 which bagged $59.8M.



It does, however, see it beating Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Homecoming ($50.7M) and Far From Home ($39.2M), along with original 2002 Spider-Man ($39.4M), Spider-Man 2 ($40.4M), and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 ($35.1M).

Moore's return was one of many cast members stepping back into their voiced roles, with Hailee Steinfeld returning as Gwen Stacy, Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099, Luna Lauren Vélez as Miles's mother Rio, Brian Tyree Henry as Miles's father Jefferson Davis, and Jake Johnson as Miles's mentor Peter B Parker.

Spidey fans also won't have to wait too long for another outing as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II has already been announced for March 29 next year.



Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is out now in cinemas. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is available on DVD, Blu-ray and digital download.





