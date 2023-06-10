Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – new version has been ‘sent’ to cinemas with update

A new version of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse might be available to see in cinemas this weekend.

Last week, when the acclaimed sequel to 2018’s Into the Spider-Verse was released, many audience members expressed their frustrations on social media as they were unable to hear some of the film’s dialogue.

The audio issues occurred in cinemas around the world, and became such a problem that Phil Lord, who co-prduced the film alongside Christopher Miller, was forced to step in.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

He urged cinemagoers to “ask someone to check” if they happen to be in a showing where the volume is too low.

“Spider-Verse friends! if you get to the theater early and you want a fun mission, ask someone to check that the theatre volume is set at reference (7)! If it sounds a bit quiet, invite them to turn it up a touch to 7.5! “

He added that if the cinema employee gave them “flack”, they should “tell them we said it was OK”.

Lord then said thay he had made a present for cinema projectionists who were the film, revealing cards that read: “I played Spider-Verse at full volume because I’m awesome.”

Now, according to reports, including Variety, Sony Pictures Releasing has submitted a new version with “better sound mixing” to be shown in cinemas.

Reputable Twitter account Cryptic HD QUALITY also claimed that cinemas have received emails stating that the issue has been “fixed”, and the updated version will be able to be seen in a matter of days.

A source noted to Variety that “all the prints” have been updated even though the sound issues were mainly present in the film’s opening scene in a “handful of theatres”.

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ (Sony Pictures Releasing)

The Independent has contacted Sony for comment.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, directed Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K Thompson, by had a huge opening weekend, making US$120.5m (£97m) at the domestic box office. This was the second biggest premiere for a 2023 film behind fellow animated film The Super Mario Bros Movie.

Find The Independent’s review of the film here.