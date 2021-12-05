‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Drops First-Look Trailer

Sony unveiled the title and first-look teaser for the Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse sequel at the Brazil Comic-Con today.

Dubbed Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Part One), the title implies the film will serve as the first installation of a two-part sequel.

More from Deadline

The first part is scheduled to release in theaters Oct. 7, 2022.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse will chronicle Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), the hero from the 2018 Oscar winner for Best Animated Feature, as he groups up with Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac), “Spider-Man 2099”, and Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) to face off with a powerful super-villian.

Issa Rae was also confirmed for a voice role back in June.

Returning as producers are Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Christina Steinberg; Alonzo Ruvalcaba is co-producing. Lord and Miller will also be credited as writers on the film, along with David Callaham. Spider-Verse director Peter Ramsey is also returning as an executive producer, alongside Aditya Sood.

Click the video above to watch the first-look teaser.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BbXJ3_AQE_o?version=3&enablejsapi=1&origin=https://deadline.com&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.