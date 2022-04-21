‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Part One’ Bumped to Summer 2023, ‘Part 2’ Dated for March 2024

Sony Pictures has delayed “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” to summer 2023 and will release the Dakota Johnson-starring “Madame Web” and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II” in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

The follow-up to the Oscar-winning fan-favorite “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” will premiere June 2, 2023, shifted back more than half a year from October 7. The sequel has also dropped “Part One” from its title, though it is still the first half for “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II,” which will debut March 29, 2024. Both films, co-produced by Sony Pictures Animation and Columbia Pictures, will screen in premium large formats and IMAX.

The studio has also shifted the date for the mixed live-action CGI musical comedy “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile,” which will premiere a month earlier Oct. 7, moving up from its original Nov. 18 release. An adaptation of Bernard Weber’s beloved 1965 children’s book, it will star Javier Bardem, Constance Wu and Shawn Mendes, who will voice the title character.

Sony’s slate also includes new dates for the following: “Madame Web” will be released July 7, 2023; “The Equalizer 3” is set for September 1, 2023; and “Devotion” will be out with a limited release Oct. 14, 2022 and will open wide Oct. 28.