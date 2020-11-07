Spider-Man 3: Marvel fans overjoyed as Tom Holland shares first image of MCU film

Tom Holland has shared the first look at new Marvel film Spider-Man 3.

The actor, 24, posted the image on his Instagram page, showing the famous superhero in a facemask.

Referencing Spidey's suit that he’s also wearing in the picture, Holland quipped: "Wear a mask, I’m wearing two..."

Call Me by Your Name actor Timothée Chalamet, who’ll next be seen in the delayed Dune, responded with two laughing emojis, while a multitude of Marvel fans expressed their excitement.

Spider-Man 3, which is currently untitled, recently resumed its production in Atlanta.

Holland's co-star Jacob Batalon seemingly confirmed his return in the sequel after posting a photo in his character's outfit on Instagram; it was swiftly deleted.

Zendaya, fresh from her Emmy win for HBO series Euphoria, will also return in the film alongside new additions Benedict Cumberbatch – who'll play Doctor Strange – and Jamie Foxx, who'll return as the villainous Electro

Foxx's casting sent shockwaves around the Marvel fan community considering his character appeared in Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man films.

Many are now convinced he'll appear via the multiverse – different worlds featuring a whole host of characters, dead and alive – and will form part of the Sinister Six, a villainous group comprised of characters from the world of Spider-Man.

Spider-Man 3 is set to be released on 12 December, 2021.

