Spider-Cat is the best reason yet to get hyped for Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is getting a game-changing new feature: Spider-Cat. The PlayStation 5 launch game gives players a new costume that allows players to carry around a heroic orange cat who can help Miles in combat.

The news comes from Game Informer, which shared an exclusive first look at the feline. In the clip, Miles saves the cat during a mission and returns it to a relieved bodega owner. Once rescued, Miles can don a backpack that Spider-Cat hangs out in (the costume also appears to deck Miles out with a big red hoodie). The tabby even gets its own little Spider-Cat mask.

It’s an absolutely precious sight, but it’s not just a cute cosmetic. The video shows the cat helping Miles out during a finishing move. As he takes down a bad guy, Spider-Cat heroically leaps from Miles’ backpack and delivers a series of devastating swipes to the criminal’s face.

The cat backpack is just one of many costumes recently revealed for the game. Spider-Man: Miles Morales is getting a suit that looks similar to the one worn by Miles in Spider-Man: Inot The Spider-Verse. Players can also access a suit that looks like it belongs at an EDM concert, complete with a high-tech fishbowl helmet, glowing fingertips, and a “cool S” emblazoned on the suit’s shoulders. All in all, the game looks like it will have some memorable costumes for players to test out.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales launches alongside the PlayStation 5 on November 12, and will be available for both current and next-generation PlayStation owners.