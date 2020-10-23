Spices Sold At Retailers Like Walmart Are Being Recalled Over Salmonella Fears

From Delish

Two companies have issued recalls on their dried spices over fears that the products could contain salmonella, the FDA posted this month.

The first is Sauer Brands, Inc. which voluntarily recalled specific lot codes of more than two dozen spices by The Spice Hunter, including organic parsley, organic cinnamon, Madagascar cloves, gourmet sesame seeds, and more. This occurred because even after raw materials had tested negative for salmonella, the company's supplier notified them of the presence of salmonella in some lots of organic parsley given to them.

Items involved in the recall were distributed in the following states: Alaska, Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. They were also sold online. You can see the full recall, including all spices and specific lot codes involved here.

The second recall comes from Red Monkey Foods which is also voluntarily recalling select spices after salmonella fears stemming from organic parsley. This recall only affects specific lot codes for some of the brand's Herbes De Provence and parsley products, sold under brand names like Great Value and Cost Plus World Market. These were distributed to all 50 U.S. states and Puerto Rico and sold in retailers like Walmart. You can see the full list of spices and affected lot codes in the recall here.

Both companies said they were not aware of any illnesses related to their recalls, but both encouraged customers to check their spice cabinets to see if they have any of the affected products. If so, customers should return them to their places of purchase for a full refund.





