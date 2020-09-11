SpiceJet to Offer Full Refund for Cancelled Air Tickets to Attract More Passengers

SpiceJet passengers can now choose to cancel their tickets last minute. The airline has introduced a new Zero Cancellation service that allows passengers to cancel tickets and claim full reimbursement of the cancellation charges. The airline has collaborated with Liberty General Insurance (LGI) for this unique service which is applicable across the airline’s domestic network.

Customers opting for this insurance can get the cancellation charges reimbursed in case they are unable to fly for any unavoidable circumstances. Available on SpiceJet’s website and mobile site, one can avail the offering by paying an additional fee and adding the insurance cover while booking the flight ticket. Upon making the payment and successfully booking the flight, customers will be provided with the policy certificate by LGI.

With Zero Cancellation insurance, passengers can claim a full cancellation fee reimbursement for a flight booking made in advance, not beyond 90 days. The sum insured in the event of a ticket cancellation is Rs. 5000. The premium for a single passenger on a single flight booking will vary anywhere between Rs 399 for bookings made in advance of a minimum of 7 days to Rs 643 for a maximum of 30-90 days.