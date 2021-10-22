Spiced apple and ginger-wine loaf recipe

A cake I have long loved. The recipe is from my friend and fellow food writer Rosie Stark. It's a deliciously damp cake made with Bramley apples and ginger wine with cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg. Don't be tempted to add any more apples than stipulated or your cake will be damp and heavy.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 1 hour 15 minutes, plus cooling time

8

Peel, quarter, core and finely slice the Bramleys and put in a pan with the ginger wine. Cover and cook over a low heat for 10 to 15 minutes or until collapsed; keep an eye on them to make sure they don't catch and burn. Mash a little, put into a bowl and leave to cool.

Preheat the oven to 180C/170C fan/gas mark 4. Butter a 1.5 litre loaf tin and line the base with buttered greaseproof paper.

Sift the flour, baking powder and spices together. Cream the butter and sugar until pale and fluffy.

Beat the cooled apple into the eggs, then beat this into the creamed mixture in two batches, adding two tablespoons of dry ingredients between batches. Fold in the rest of the dry ingredients and spoon into the tin.

Bake for an hour – you may need to cover it with foil if it's getting too dark. Cool in the tin for 10 minutes, then turn out right-side up on to a wire rack.

Quarter, core and thinly slice the Cox's apple, leaving the skin on, then drop the slices into a pan of boiling water and drain as soon as the water returns to the boil. Leave to cool, then dry on kitchen paper. Arrange overlapping slices on top of the cake.