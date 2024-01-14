Spice Up Scrambled Eggs With A Dash Of Buffalo Sauce

scrambled eggs on plate - Oksana Mizina/Shutterstock

One of the great things about enjoying scrambled eggs for breakfast is that there are so many ways to experiment and change up the flavor of your eggs with minimal effort. If you're a fan of adding a little bit of heat to your meals, a dash of buffalo sauce can take your scrambled eggs to the next level. Buffalo sauce has a subtle heat as well as a tangy kick to it that brings a lot of flavor depth to the humble scrambled eggs.

You can either opt to splash buffalo sauce on top of your finished product, or if you want a more emulsified buffalo sauce flavor you can try mixing it directly into your eggs before cooking. You only need a couple of teaspoons, but you can add as much as you'd like. The hot sauce will cook with the eggs and give you a hint of buffalo sauce in each bite.

Any buffalo sauce will work for this recipe so feel free to use your favorite or play around with how different sauces taste. You can even try your hand at making a homemade buffalo sauce if you want to really customize the flavor.

Other Flavorful Add-Ins For Scrambled Eggs With Buffalo Sauce

scrambled eggs with fork - Billnoll/Getty Images

Buffalo sauce gives you a great foundation to add additional ingredients to bring even more flavor to your eggs. You can stick in the buffalo wing-inspired direction and incorporate other ingredients you might find around buffalo wings. If you're a blue cheese fan, sprinkling some blue cheese crumbles into your eggs will offer a great complimentary flavor to the tanginess of the buffalo sauce and give you a bit of creaminess to your eggs as well. Top your scramble with chives for a complete flavor experience and a fun riff on your favorite game-day appetizer.

Another direction you could go with your add-ins is with a Tex-Mex-inspired scramble. Including creamy sour cream or avocado will help tamper some of the heat of your sauce, or you could go all in on the spice and include fresh or pickled jalapeños. Chorizo and scrambled eggs are a flavor match made in heaven and continue giving your breakfast a hit of heat. Top it off with some fresh pico de gallo or your favorite salsa for a south-of-the-border-inspired meal. There are endless flavor combinations you can try to create a filling, delicious breakfast.

