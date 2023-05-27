Spice Girls star Mel B teases reunion for mystery project

Mel B claims that the Spice Girls will soon reunite as a five-piece for a special project.

Formed almost 30 years ago, the girl band – Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham, Melanie C and Geri Halliwell complete the line-up – became world-beaters with the release of their debut single 'Wannabe', before cranking out more classic tracks like 'Viva Forever' and 'Say You'll Be There'.

Having entered indefinite hiatus by 2000, they got back together to help close the London Olympics ceremony 12 years later, but that's the last time fans have seen all five on stage.

Teasing something massive in the pipeline, Mel B recently told The Sun: "My theory is that if I say it enough, it will happen. But actually we are planning on releasing a statement.

"What that is, I can't say right now because we're just finishing off perfecting what we're going to be doing together, all five of us, but it's going to be something that the fans are really going to love."

But how did they persuade Beckham (nicknamed Posh Spice) to pick up the mic again?

"Well, it's not even about convincing her. I mean she dressed me and my mum for when I got my MBE, so we've kind of always been in contact," revealed her bandmate.

"It's not like none of us are speaking together, we've all got a group WhatsApp, but it's just about timing. She was really busy doing her fashion line and supporting [husband David Beckham] with his moves and his career and obviously she's got a bunch of kids so it's just about finding the right time.

"And we've managed to do that so there should be an announcement pretty soon."

Strap yourselves in.

