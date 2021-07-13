Spice Girls star Emma Bunton confirms she's got married to boyband star

Photo credit: Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Spice Girls star Emma Bunton has confirmed she's married her longtime partner Jade Jones.

On Instagram, Emma shared a photo of her and Jade on their big day with the caption: "Mr and Mrs Jones! ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Congratulations then flowed in from her fellow Spice Girls, with Mel B writing: "Yipppee" and Mel C adding: "Congratulations love you all soooooo much."

Photo credit: Dave J Hogan - Getty Images

Related: Spice Girl Victoria Beckham didn't want the nickname 'Posh'

And former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham wrote: "Congratulations. Love u both so much!!"

Emma looked radiant in a white dress with a flower garland in her hair, while Jade appeared dapper in one of his trademark hats and a Gucci blazer.

Jade and Emma first started dating way back in 1998, at the height of her Spice Girls fame and when he was a member of boyband Damage.

The couple then became engaged in 2011 and are parents to sons Tate, 10, and Beau, 13.

Related: The Masked Singer's Mel B reveals how the Spice Girls reacted to her

Speaking to OK! magazine in 2015, Emma revealed why she and Jade hadn't tied the knot yet.

"We're both Aquarians and we're a little disorganised, so we never get round to organise anything!" she said.

"We're happy the way we are. We've got our babies, we're engaged, our relationship is secure, so we haven't really thought about it. I'm sure we'll be one of those couples that elope somewhere."

Blockbusters are back – and the latest edition of Digital Spy Magazine has got everything you need to know about the summer's biggest box office arrivals. Read every issue now with a 1-month free trial, only on Apple News+.

Interested in Digital Spy's weekly newsletter? Sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox – and don't forget to join our Watch This Facebook Group for daily TV recommendations and discussions with other readers.

You Might Also Like