Spice Girls' Melanie C talks possibility of another reunion

Spice Girls fans are always anticipating another reunion for the iconic girl group and the possibility is looking ever more likely, as member Mel C has revealed that she and her bandmates "all passionately want to do it".

The singer, whose full name is Melanie Chisholm, told OK! that so long as she is involved in the next reunion, the plans will come to fruition.

"I tell you something, there will be (another reunion) if I've got anything to do with it," she said. "We're constantly talking about it.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Related: Spice Girls star Emma Bunton confirms marriage to boyband star

"The girls have had meetings and it's something we all passionately want to do. We're working through the ins and outs of COVID to try to make it happen."



The singer added that she and her fellow Spice Girls – Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown and Victoria Beckham – are "in the best place ever" in terms of their relationships with one another.

"We have more respect for each other than ever before," she said. "We're all mums and we all know each other so well."

Photo credit: Getty Images

Related: The Masked Singer UK's Mel B reveals why she turned down US version of show

Mel C isn't the only Spice Girl to have teased another tour for the band, as Mel B revealed in September last year that she is also "always pushing to have a Spice Girls reunion".

"We're hoping, especially me – if it has anything to do with me, which it will have 'cause I'm the driving force and will make sure it happens – to tour in 2023!" she said while presenting Mel B's Packed Lunch.

Mel C has recently been kept busy with her role as a coach on The Voice Kids, having taken over from Paloma Faith, and she was full of praise for her winning act, 14-year old Torrin Cuthill, calling her "an instant chair turner".

You Might Also Like