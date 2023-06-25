Spice Girls: Mel C says all of her old group would like to play Glastonbury Festival next year

The Spice Girls last performed together at Wembley Stadium in 2019

Mel C has confirmed that all of the Spice Girls would like to reform to play Glastonbury Festival next year.

The singer made her proper Worthy Farm debut on Saturday night, performing solo material and some of her old group's hit at the Avalon Stage.

Asked if they would accept an offer to play the now traditional Sunday afternoon legends slot, she said yes.

"All of the Spice Girls would like to play Glasto, that is the truth," she told BBC Radio 6 Music's Matt Everitt.

"Like I said to the audience [on Saturday night], doing a couple of Spice Girls songs, 'a bit of a warm-up for next year?'

"They're rehearsed, they know the words, they're ready." she continued. "So, if I can drag the other girls along... I say 'drag' the other girls along - all of the Spice Girls would like to play Glasto, that is the truth.

"It's just getting it together, the timing being right."

She added: "And it's quite daunting, some of the girls haven't been up on stage for years.

"But I think it's, we call it [playing Glastonbury] the bucket list, because as an artist it really is the ultimate."

Mel C performed as a solo artist at Glastonbury for the first time this year, after appearing as a DJ and alongside Blossoms a year ago

Sporty Spice, as she was formerly known, appeared at Glastonbury last year as a DJ and also joined indie band Blossoms on stage for a rendition of Spice Up Your Life.

She last performed with her chart-topping group, known for hits like Wannabe and Stop, at Wembley Stadium in 2019 - which marked the end of their first tour as a foursome, without Victoria Beckham - and they have been lying dormant ever since.

She explained that during their 1990s heyday, festivals like Glastonbury were not really places for pop acts but that times had changed.

"It was my first Glasto year and over the years people are always surprised at that," she said. "But of course, festivals used to be so different in the 90s, you would never have had a band like the Spice Girls at a festival.

"I think my first festival I played as a solo artist was V Festival '99. This is the first time I've got up there [and] done my thing with my band.

"We had an incredible crowd and it just felt like such a privilege because I got a reaction like there were four of the Spice Girls next to me."

While the crowd sang some of her solo stuff "word for word", she noted, the reaction was particularly strong when she performed her old group's hits, like Who Do You Think You Are?

"Love them or hate him, everyone remembers the Spice Girls," she smiled.

Speaking at last year's event, Mel C told the BBC's Colin Paterson it would be an "absolute dream" to get the band back together for Glastonbury, suggesting that Posh Spice might even re-join them if they did.

Should the offer come from festival organisers Emily and Michael Eavis to fill the 2024 legends slot, the Spice Girls would succeed Yusuf aka Cat Stevens and Blondie, who will share the responsibility of the now traditional, effective fourth headline slot on Sunday afternoon.

Watch coverage of Glastonbury Festival 2023 now on the BBC iPlayer.