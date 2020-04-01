How to add a signature in Gmail

Your email signature is a great way of sharing your phone number, website, and other contact information in a professional setting. It’s also a fun way of personalizing your emails if you have an email address you use to keep in touch with friends and family.

Are you wondering how you can create a Gmail signature or change an existing signature? Read on to find out how to add a Gmail signature via your desktop or mobile device.

How to add a signature on your desktop

Step 1: Launch your favorite browser and log into your Gmail account as you normally would.

Step 2: Next, click the cog icon in the upper-right corner of the screen and click Settings from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Under the General tab, scroll down until you see Signature. Click the bubble beneath No signature, and enter whatever information you want in the signature box. You can also add a logo or image here, if desired.

Optional: Below the signature field, you’ll see a checkbox that allows you to add your signature before quoted text in email replies. This will make your signature more visible in email threads. It’s worth toggling on if you’re using your email for professional correspondences, or if you want your signature to remain visible in follow-up messages.

Step 4: After you’re satisfied with your signature, scroll to the bottom of the page and click the Save Changes button. That’s it! Your signature will now appear on all new messages and outgoing mail.

If you have an email address from Yahoo, Outlook, or another email service, you can also send emails via that address using Gmail’s “Send mail as” feature. You can set that feature up from within your account settings, and once you do, you’ll be able to create a different signature for that email address. Just click the drop-down menu and choose your preferred email address.

How to add a signature on your Android or iOS device

Email is no longer reserved for the desktop iteration of Gmail, especially in today’s world of mobile computing. You can also add a signature to all outgoing emails directly on your smartphone using the Gmail app for Android and iOS.

Keep in mind, however, that the app is a bit more restrictive when it comes to customization features. Your signature will also only appear if you’re using your smartphone to send messages — you will have to set up the desktop signature separately.

Step 1: Download and launch the Gmail app as you would normally.

Step 2: Tap the three horizontal lines in the upper-left corner.

Step 3: Tap Settings in the resulting pane.

Step 4: Tap on the account you want to add a signature for.

Step 5: For iOS devices: Tap Signature settings and toggle the slider beside Mobile Signature. For Android devices: Tap on the Mobile Signature option, located under the General section.

Step 6: Add your desired signature.

Step 7: On iOS: When finished, tap Back to save your newly-minted signature! On Android: When finished, tap OK.

Looking to customize your email even further? Check out our guide on how to change your Gmail account photo.