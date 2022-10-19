Some new spice has arrived in Taber’s restaurants

A new restaurant brings traditional foods from South Asia into southern Alberta. Vivek Kapil, co-owner of Indian Pan Flame, spoke about opening his new restaurant.

“We were so excited when we bought this place — still we are doing very good and people are supporting us here,” said Kapil. “We are just facing one problem here and that is labour, but other than that, everything is good. Everyone is so nice here, (it’s been a) warm welcome, lots of hugs and everything. On top of that, there is no Indian restaurant in this town — there are a lot of other restaurants in this town, but we offer different cuisine.”

After this, Kapil then talked about what led him to open a new restaurant in Taber.

“My business partner, Deepak, he has a restaurant in Brooks — it’s the same kind of small town — I’m from Calgary and my wife and I for a very long time, we were thinking that we will go to a small town to establish a restaurant there. And if everything‘s good, we would settle in the small town. Big cities are like big cities, but I personally love small towns.”

Kapil also spoke about how they decided and committed to opening up a restaurant in town.

“We talked to some people here and they said that they loved Indian food and whenever they wanted to have Indian food, they had to do a half an hour drive to Lethbridge,” said Kapil. “They said that their kids are having fries and burgers and all these things, there should be one authentic cuisine here so we can serve fresh food.”

Finally, Kapil discussed future plans of expanding Indian Pan Flame to two other towns in southern Alberta.

“This is our second location — we have our first location in Brooks. Our plan is to go next into Coaldale, that is our next target and Drumheller as well.”

If interested, you can visit Indian Pan Flame at 5401 50 Ave, in Taber on Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Ian Croft, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Taber Times

