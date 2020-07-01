SPI Energy Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

HONG KONG and SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2020 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (SPI), a global provider of green energy solutions for business, residential, government, utility customers, and investors, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains the Company's audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed and downloaded on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://www.spigroups.com/investorrelations/overview. The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's IR Department at ir@spigroups.com.

About SPI Energy Co., Ltd.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is a global provider of photovoltaic ("PV") solutions for business, residential, government and utility customers and investors. The Company develops solar PV projects that are either sold to third party operators or owned and operated by the Company for selling of electricity to the grid in multiple countries in Asia, North America and Europe. The Company's subsidiary in Australia primarily sells solar PV components to retail customers and solar project developers. The Company has its headquarters in Hong Kong and U.S. operating offices in Santa Clara, California, and maintains global operations in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia.

For additional information, please visit: http://www.spigroups.com/investorrelations/overview

For investors and media inquiries please contact:

SPI Energy Co., Ltd.

IR Department

Email: ir@spigroups.com

