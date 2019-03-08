SPHL squad to wear incredible KISS-inspired jerseys

Members of KISS with the jerseys that the Quad City Storm will be wearing for a promotional night honouring the legendary band on Saturday. (Twitter//@SPHL)

The Quad City Storm of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) are going to be sporting some sweaters that are made for lovin’ on Saturday.

With KISS taking their ‘End of the Road’ world tour to the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Illinois on Sunday, the Storm saw an opportunity to honour the legendary rock band. The team calls the venue that KISS will be playing home and decided to show their appreciation for the group that brought us so many hits on the night before their show.

Are you a KISS fan? If so, you need to attend the @QuadCityStorm KISS night on March 9! 🎸

For obvious reasons, those incredible threads make me want to shout out loud.

While the photo of the band on the front and their logo on the back are pretty nice, it’s the KISS-themed version of the Storm’s logo that takes these sweaters to the next level.

The original Quad City Storm logo (left) and the team’s logo for KISS night (right). (Photos courtesy of the team’s Twitter profile and website.)

Best of luck to the Evansville Thunderbolts, the team the Storm will be hosting on the night they’ll wear these jerseys. How are you supposed to stay focused while looking at those masterpieces?

The four members of KISS (Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer) each signed one of these jerseys with their name on the back. They will be auctioned off on the Quad City website with all proceeds benefiting the USO of Illinois, which supports military service members and military families.

The only thing better than the sweaters might be some of the team’s hilarious promotions, though.

On top of the sweaters that will probably make fans want to rock and roll all nite, the organization hopes to set a record. They’ll give the first 4,000 fans KISS face masks so they can be a part of the ‘World’s Largest KISS Face Fan’ picture, according to promotions for the night.

While I’m a huge fan of everything that is going on here, I’m a little disappointed by the mask giveaway.

Seriously, masks?

Grab some face paint and get commit to the look like members of the team did. It’s what Simmons and Stanley would want!

