SPEY RESOURCES CORP. 2023 EXPLORATION PLAN UPDATE AT INCAHUASI SALAR

Vancouver, British Columbia, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) ("Spey” or the "Company"), further to its January 16, 2023 news release, is pleased to provide an update on the progress of the exploration plan and diamond hole drilling (DDH) work in respect of its Incahuasi Salar property, Candela II, where five DDH wells were drilled in 2021. The Company aims to utilize information gathered from this work, together with geophysics data (please see first bullet below), toward building a potential resource estimate study.



Highlights

Noting that there is presently significant demand for geophysics work in the Puna region in Argentina, the Company is pleased to report that it has secured a contractor to commence work at Candela II in April 2023 to complete a magnetotelleric (MT) survey.





The Company has designed a request for proposal system for bidders to respond with price and service parameter submissions for an award to prepare a potential resource estimate study for Candela II. The Company expects to begin receiving responses from bidders soon.





Five DDH Wells were drilled at Candela II in 2021; noting hole five was pump tested and hole four recorded 173ppm Li.





Montgomery & Associates Consultores Limitada produced a National Instrument 43-101 (" NI 43-101 ") technical report, published on August 8, 2022.





The wells’ attributes have been assessed by a reserve engineer and the data declared suitable for inclusion in a future potential resource estimate study.





Candela II

The key features of Candela II exploration licence are as follows:

The brine resource is hosted within two main hydrogeological units: halite (salt) and sand-gravel-halite (higher porosity);





Lithium grades increase with depth, so there is potential to find values higher than 200 mg/L on the eastern side of the licence area; and





The deeper clastic coarse grain aquifer is the hydrogeological unit with the highest potential in terms of economics.

Figure 1 Map showing MT lines, and Ganfeng wells 9.8km to the north of the salar.



Figure 2 A Ganfeng drill hole which has brine coming up under salar pressure, and the access road to DDH 3,4 and 5.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Phillip Thomas, BSc. Geol, MBM, FAusIMM, MAIG, MAIMVA(CMV), who is a "qualified person" for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Technical Report

Scientific and technical information relating to the Incahuasi Salar property is supported by the technical report titled "Technical Report for the Incahuasi Salar Lithium Concession, Salta Province, Argentina", dated June 10, 2022 (the “Technical Report"), and prepared by Michael J. Rosko for Spey. Reference should be made to the full text of the Technical Report, which was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and is available electronically on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Company's issuer profile, for a description of the Company’s data verification and QA/QC procedures.

About Spey Resources Corp.

Spey Resources is a Canadian lithium focused mineral exploration company which has an 80% interest in the Candela II lithium brine project located in the Incahuasi Salar, Salta Province, Argentina. Spey also owns 100% of the mineral rights to 4 lithium exploration projects located in the James Bay Region of Quebec, in proximity to a recent hard rock lithium discovery. Spey also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Kaslo Silver project, west of Kaslo, British Columbia.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

