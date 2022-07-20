Spexis announces business update call to be held on July 28th

Spexis AG
·2 min read
Spexis AG
Spexis AG

Conference call scheduled for Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 8 AM EDT / 2 PM CET

ALLSCHWIL, Switzerland, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spexis AG (SIX: SPEX) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases and oncology, today announced that the Company will hold a business update call on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 8 AM EDT / 2 PM CET.

To participate, please use the following numbers:

France:

 

+33 (0)1 70 730 3 39

Germany:

 

+49 (0)69 22222 5197

Italy:

 

+39 0200638217

Switzerland:

 

+41 (0)44 580 7279

United Kingdom:

 

+44 (0)330 165 4012

United States:

 

+1 646-828-8075

Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. When asked, please provide the name of the event – “Spexis AG - Business and Strategy Update” – and the following confirmation code: 1507661.

The presentation will also be available via webcast:

A replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website in the Investor Relations – Calendar section here or via the above link.

For further information, please contact:

For Investors:

Hernan Levett
Chief Financial Officer
Spexis AG.
+41 61 567 16 00
IR@spexisbio.com

Raimund Gabriel
MC Services
spexis@mc-services.eu
Ph: +49 89 210 228 0

For Media:

Dr. Stephan Feldhaus
Feldhaus & Partner
+41 79 865 92 56
feldhaus@feldhaus-partner.ch

Dr. Brigitte Keller/Laurie Doyle
MC Services
spexis@mc-services.eu
Europe: +49 89 210 228 0
U.S.: +1 339 832 0752

 

 

About Spexis
Spexis (SIX: SPEX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Allschwil, Switzerland, focused on rare diseases and oncology. For further information, please visit: www.spexisbio.com.

Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of Spexis management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular Spexis' results, financial situation, and performance. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication. Spexis disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



