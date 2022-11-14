Spetz to Launch US Operations December 5, 2022

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / DIGIMAX GLOBAL INC. (the "Company" or "DigiMax") (CSE:DIGI)(OTC PINK:DBKSF) is pleased to announce its subsidiary Spetz Inc. ("Spetz") has all preparations in place to launch its services in the US commencing December 5, 2022.

Commencement of Operations in the US will consist primarily of the following:

The consumer app will be open across the US to request service calls

The service provider app will be accessible for control and management of their account

Online registration will be available to onboard service providers

The business center will be open for service provider sales and support

24/7 Online support for all US Consumers and Service Providers

"We're really excited to have reached this important milestone," said Spetz CEO Yossi Nevo. "Our experienced teams have worked intensively on our US launch in the last few months. We are now in the final days of our US preparations, including our marketing campaigns, technology development, local adjustments, all systems integration, and training our operation team for the USA."

Mr. Nevo continued, "Spetz is an innovative game changer in the sense of timesaving and quality; launching in the US will change how consumers find their service providers from now on. Posting a job request will take less than 10 seconds, and they can reach the best available service provider immediately. We're proud to create our breakthrough platform, for both service providers and consumers, to enhance their daily lives."

Spetz is also pleased to announce that in August 2022, they recorded the highest usage of the app since the beginning of the year, with someone globally accessing the app every 1 minute.

At the end of October 2022, Spetz also reported it has surpassed the milestone of having received more than 500,000 service calls globally since the launch.

About DigiMax

DigiMax Global is a technology company committed to unlocking the potential of disruptive technologies by providing advanced technological solutions across various verticals. DigiMax is an official IBM Watson partner and the Company's engineering team has extensive experience in Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Artificial Intelligence and Big Data. The company's vision is to create unique technology solutions to better enhance the decision-making capacity of organizations and people around the world.

Story continues

In August 2022, DigiMax acquired Spetz Tech Ltd., a global online, AI-powered marketplace platform that dynamically connects consumers to nearby top-rated service providers in around 30 seconds. Spetz is already operating in the United Kingdom, Australia and Israel with a target launch in the USA, in Q4 2022. Spetz's management and advisory team has significant experience in the service provider industry and in artificial intelligence applications. Spetz website: www.spetz.app

DigiMax Contacts:

Chris Carl​​​​​

President & CEO

ccarl@digimax-global.com​​​

416-312-9698​​​​​

Daniel Mogil

​​​​Investor Relations Manager

Investors@spetz.app

​​​​​437-826-4012

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

NEITHER THE CSE, NOR THEIR REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

Certain information in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "plans" "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or negatives of these terms and similar expressions. In this press release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the launch of the Spetz application in the US on December 5, 2022; the ability of Spetz to operate in all markets within the US; the ability of Spetz to support operations following its launch in the US; and the anticipated adoption by the US market.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies and they may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; and Spetz's scalability in the US market.

Forward-looking statements also necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including without limitation: risks associated with general economic conditions; increased competition in the mobile application and home-services market; the potential risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the Company's/Spetz's business; and the ability of the Company to continue generating a profit; the inability of the Spetz to successfully launch it's US operations on or prior to December 5, 2022; the inability of Spetz to support its US operations; the inability of Spetz to penetrate key US markets; and a lack of adoption of Spetz's application by the US market.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The purpose of forward-looking information is to provide the reader with a description of management's expectations, and such forward-looking information may not be appropriate for any other purpose. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as to the date hereof and are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, DigiMax assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.

SOURCE: DigiMax Global Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/725495/Spetz-to-Launch-US-Operations-December-5-2022



