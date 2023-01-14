Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) adds US$10m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from a year ago are still down 85%

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 18% in the last month. But that hardly compensates for the shocking decline over the last twelve months. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 85% in the last year. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. The important thing is whether the company can turn it around, longer term. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$10m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

Because Spero Therapeutics made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In just one year Spero Therapeutics saw its revenue fall by 49%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. The market obviously agrees, since the share price tanked 85%. Holders should not lose the lesson: loss making companies should grow revenue. Of course, extreme share price falls can be an opportunity for those who are willing to really dig deeper to understand a high risk company like this.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 15% in the twelve months, Spero Therapeutics shareholders did even worse, losing 85%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 13% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Spero Therapeutics is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

