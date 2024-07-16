'I spent endless nights dreaming about Real Madrid' - Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe joined PSG on a permanent deal in 2018 [Getty Images]

Kylian Mbappe said his childhood dream of joining Real Madrid had come true as he was unveiled to a packed Bernabeu.

The France forward, 25, signed a five-year deal at the club in July after the expiry of his Paris St-Germain contract.

His presentation was delayed due to France's involvement at Euro 2024, where they were knocked out at the semi-final stage by Spain.

But, speaking to a crowd of over 80,000 spectators at the Bernabeu, Mbappe told supporters he had dreamt of the moment he could call himself a Real Madrid player.

“I spent endless nights dreaming about one day playing for Real Madrid and today I am one happy guy," said Mbappe.

"My family are so happy here, I can see my mum crying.

"It’s an incredible day for me, I’ve dreamt of this day since I was a kid and this day means a lot to me."

Mbappe, who was kitted out in the club's new home kit and addressed spectators in Spanish, was introduced to the crowd by club president Florentino Perez.

Speaking to Mbappe before the Frenchman spoke to the crowd, Perez said: “The love that you felt for Real Madrid, and you identifying with this club since your childhood, made it possible for you to be here and to overcome those obstacles on the way to your dream.”

For Perez, Mbappe's arrival was a long time in the making and comes three years after Real failed with a £137m offer for the World Cup winner.

PSG accepted a world record bid of £259m from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal in 2023, but Mbappe rejected the move as it became apparent that he wanted to move to the Bernabeu.

Mbappe, who was offered a contract extension by the French club, was left out of PSG's pre-season tour as a result but he was eventually reintegrated by manager Luis Enrique.

The forward left PSG having scored 256 goals in 308 appearances.

Mbappe with Real Madrid president Perez [Getty Images]

Former Real Madrid manager and player Zinedine Zidane was present at the unveiling [Getty Images]