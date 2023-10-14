‘We spent £45k on a dilapidated beach hut – it's a bulletproof investment’

David Rogers paid £45,000 for his family’s beach hut in Wells-next-the-Sea

When David Rogers was first offered the chance to buy a beach hut his reaction was less than enthusiastic. “I did not see the point at first,” he said. “Yes, they look very pretty, but look at the price.”

Despite his misgivings he agreed to buy a hut with his former partner when their son, Lewis, now 18, was small. He was instantly hooked by the lifestyle of long days spent messing about on the beach.

David, now 52, later sold the hut – a move he always regretted – and when he and his wife Belle, 42, started a family he decided to get back into the market. In 2015 the couple, who live in a Nottinghamshire village around 10 miles from Lincoln, invested in a hut on the beach at Wells-next-the-Sea, north Norfolk.

They already owned holiday rentals in Wells, and thought the hut would make a great add on, as well as something they and their sons, Milo, 12, and Charlie, eight, could have plenty of fun with.

“We use it as much ourselves as we humanly can,” said David. “We stay in one of the holiday homes and make a weekend of it.”

Despite its £45,000 price tag the hut was in “a bit of a state” and the inventive couple – Belle is a graphic designer, content creator and influencer (see her work at @designermumetc), and David is the creative director at a design agency – set to work kitting it out.

First, the hut needed to be lifted, and new struts added, to raise it above the rising level of the sand. All that sea air had taken its toll, and the hut also needed a new roof and shell. A kitchen was fitted, and the couple chose a deep pink and blue colour scheme.

One of the greatest advantages of owning a beach hut is convenience. “We go with food, but everything else is there,” said Belle. “There is a table and chairs, a stove, sink, toys, blankets, cushions. We can stay all day and we don’t need a thing.”

Andy Denison, director of Denisons Estate Agents in Dorset, believes it is the promise of simple pleasures which, somewhat ironically, has made beach huts such an expensive commodity.

Story continues

His patch includes Mudeford, a natural white sand spit which forms a barrier between Christchurch Harbour and the sea, and is home to some of the most expensive options. Late last year he sold a hut there for close to its £440,000 asking price – not bad for a property with no running water, heating or power supply.

To be fair, the Mudeford – pronounced “Muddy-ford” – huts are very much the “Rolls Royce” of the British beach hut scene. Unusually, they allow overnight stays between April and October, the site is provided with toilet blocks, a standpipe and outdoor showers, and owners fix up their huts with mod cons such as solar panels, water tanks and pumps, and camping stoves powered by bottled gas.

Mudeford huts are very much the ‘Rolls-Royces’ of the British beach hut scene - ianwool/iStockphoto

“The fact that you can spend the whole summer there makes a massive difference,” said Mr Denison. “There are people who rent out their own houses and stay for months. I think what people really like about it is that it is a simple way of life, a place for family time away from computers, and just enjoying a beautiful environment.”

There are some 350 huts at Mudeford, and Mr Denison estimates that about five come on to the market each year. Their scarcity also helps hold up prices, which have tended to track the mainstream housing market in the town, shooting up post pandemic and subsiding this year.

“There are many stories about people who paid £2,000 for their hut, which is now worth £400,000,” said Mr Denison. “On the other hand, in 2021 and 2022 people were paying £500,000.”

Despite price fluctuations, David’s experience is that a beach hut is a “bulletproof” long-term investment.

His Norfolk hut is now worth around £70,000. Some of his neighbouring owners rent their huts out, earning up to £75 per day in the summer, which helps pay the annual site fees of around £500. When Belle and David’s hut is not in use they give it away, through a charity they have founded offering stays to low-income families.

Around the country beach hut prices tend to be linked to local house prices. In fashionable Whitstable, Kent, the average house price stands at just over £500,000, according to Rightmove. Alternatively Will Roalfe, managing director of Christopher Hodgson estate agents, is selling a very funky beach hut on the Saxon Shore Way.

Most huts have a candy striped, shabby chic aesthetic, but this property has a standout exterior painted pink and orange and graffitied with shrimp, on sale for £65,000. This works out at £670 per sq foot, twice the UK average sale price of £331 per sq foot (according to house price analysts TwentyEA).

Mr Roalfe said huts in Whitstable generally sell between £45,000 and £75,000. Those on the front row, with a direct view of the sea, command the highest prices.

In Whitstable, Kent, a pink and orange beach hut graffitied with shrimps is on sale for £65,000

Over the past two decades Mr Roalfe has watched beach hut prices rise and rise, as Whitstable’s star rose. “You could buy a hut for about £7,000 on [Tankerton Bay’s west slope] in 2002,” he said. “That same hut is now worth about £70,000.”

This year, prices have stabilised. “But they have not started coming down, which is different from the rest of the market,” said Mr Roalfe.

Buyers tend to be locals or second home owners, in their 40s, 50s and 60s. “Generally they are people who have property locally and want to be able to pop down to the beach at the weekends and after work,” he said. “They tend to be older people, who have disposable income.”

As well as the upfront cost of buying a beach hut, owners need to cover maintenance, insurance and annual charges from the landowner. Costs vary, but as a mid-range example Tendring District Council, which owns huts along the Essex coast, charges local residents between £163 and £439 per year for its traditional beach huts, and non-locals between £324 and £870 per year.

inside beach hut

A more economic option for beach hut buyers would be Milford on Sea, Hampshire, where Nikki Martin of Winkworth said average prices hover between £25,000 and £35,000, and there is a waiting list for huts in particularly popular spots.

Ms Martin’s buyers tend to be families, plus older people buying “grandchildren traps” to tempt younger family members into visiting. “Some people buy for sports, windsurfers and all-year-round swimming,” she added.

Further north, in Sutton-on-Sea in Lincolnshire, Belle and David picked up their second beach hut last year for £27,000. Their plan is to renovate and rent it out along with the holiday home they own nearby, as well as using it for their own family.

The long-term plan is to pass the huts down to the boys. “It is something which future generations will be able to keep on enjoying,” said David.

Recommended

The best places to invest in a holiday let (and it’s not Cornwall)

Read more