The spending slowdown is coming. The stock market should brace for impact.

Timothy A. Clary/Getty Images

Americans will tighten their belts as pandemic savings dwindle and inflation eats into wage growth.

That's bad news for the stock market, which has rallied through the first half of 2023.

The spending slowdown could weigh on equities as companies sell less.

The first half of 2023 has been characterized by a rip-roaring stock market, a resilient economy, and an enthusiastic US consumer.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

That may not last much longer.

Dwindling savings, weak wage gains, and the return of student loan payments mean people have plenty of reason to tighten their belts for the second half of the year — and experts say that could ultimately curb gains in the stock market.

Consumer spending is about 70% of the economy, and despite 10 consecutive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, Americans continue to pour cash into goods and services, which has buoyed the economy far more than anticipated.

"The consumer has been the savior of this economy," Cetera chief investment officer Gene Goldman told Insider. "As that spending slows down, companies sell less stuff, which means they earn less. Slowing company earnings means investors buy less shares of those companies."

Generally, markets like it when economic data exceeds expectations. Optimism often means more spending, which benefits the performance of companies and their share prices.

Over the last six months, the S&P 500 is up about 16%. The consumer discretionary sector — the third-best performer in the S&P 500 this year — is up more than twice that, gaining roughly 34% in the same stretch.

The more economically-sensitive parts of the market, like consumer discretionary and small-cap stocks, will likely be impacted in a spending slowdown, Goldman explained.

To be sure, a slowdown in discretionary spending could mean hotel and travel names such as Expedia and Carnival, as well as entertainment names like Caesars Entertainment, offer undervalued opportunities for the long-term investor, according to Morningstar chief US market strategist, David Sekera.

"What I'm looking at is a change in composition for consumer spending," Sekera told me. "As the pandemic gets further in the rearview mirror, consumer spending is shifting back into services from goods. We expect to see that in the future, so investors should continue to look for the undervalued opportunities in the services sector."

He noted that Morningstar does not have a recession as its base scenario, but that growth will slow sequentially over the next several quarters before rebounding in 2024 as the Fed eases policy.

A silver lining for the economy

While stocks could stumble in the near-term as corporate earnings deteriorate in a spending slowdown, the economy could actually stand to benefit as far as recession concerns.

Less spending leads to a cooler economy, which could limit further Fed tightening, and eventually curtail a potential downturn. The Fed has been laser-focused on areas of strength where it still sees things running too hot, like housing and consumer spending. If consumers pull back, inflation could cool further, leading the Fed to conclude that it's policy tightening has had its intended effect.

"Restaurants, bars, hotels — if people spend on these things less, that puts downward pressure on hiring in the services sector, which should reduce service inflation, which the Fed has been trying to do," Goldman said. "If we look at where inflation has been, it's really on the services side of the economy. A slowdown here could mean the Fed is more likely to pause."

Read the original article on Business Insider