‘I grounded my son for buying a vape – no one knew what rubbish was in them’

Telegraph readers, many of them concerned parents, discussed how disposable vapes should be better regulated - Igor Ilkov /Alamy

Vapes are infiltrating the lives of teenagers everywhere, it seems. A device intended for former smokers now has children addicted, owed to the plethora of sweet flavours and colourful packaging they come in.

As with any addictive substance, the uptake of vaping among children has serious consequences. The latest figures from NHS England reveal that in the past year, there were 15 cases of under-nines being hospitalised with injuries ranging from bleeding lungs to lung collapse.

Telegraph readers, many of them concerned parents, discussed how disposable vapes, the kinds that are marketed towards under-18s, should be better regulated. Their suggestions include adding warning signs and images typical of cigarette packaging as a deterrent, and strengthening the enforcement of regulations by police and schools.

A sizeable 88 per cent of over 9,000 readers that voted in an exclusive Telegraph poll believe disposable vapes should be banned entirely.

The comments section told a slightly different story, however, as many readers shared their positive experiences with vaping, and how the years of damage smoking inflicts on the body were reversed by swapping out cigarettes.

Read on for critical points of debate on the topic, and join the conversation in the comments section below.

“I vape and wish I didn’t,” reader D Matick begins, “I am hoping to stop by my birthday next month, they’re insidious and can be used anywhere – which means you’re constantly puffing away.”

As for how regulations on vaping should change, Matick would welcome a ban on “fruity, non-tobacco flavours as a start” that appeal to children, and instead “follow the same olive green packaging with the same warnings that cigarettes have as well as keeping them out of sight.”

Although, “as an aside for stopping smoking, they do work,” Matick continues, “I stopped cigarettes after only a day or two and didn’t really notice, likely because of the sheer strength of the vapes.”

Meanwhile, a parent, Barbera Rizza, shares how people thought her mean for grounding her son when he bought a vape aged 13 – “that was nine years ago. I was furious and said no one knew what rubbish was in them. He’s 22 now and never went onto to smoke or vape.”

Matthew Hopkins, who has successfully quit smoking for 10 years now as a direct result of vaping, says: “I appreciate not all of those vaping now are using it as an aid to quit smoking, though perhaps it should be restricted to that use.”

For a year, Mr Hopkins explains how he took up vaping, and slowly weaned himself off nicotine by lowering the dosage before withdrawing from it altogether.

“I suspect that part of the problem is that vaping lends itself to be consumed in an uninterrupted manner, unlike a cigarette that is stubbed out, continuous vaping is all too easy, leading to much higher quantities being consumed than would be necessary to mimic a cigarette.”

‘Literally no smoker trying to quit will buy a single one of these, they’re entirely aimed at kids’

Andy Green argues the crucial problem with vapes is their taste and aesthetic, and how children and teenagers have come to perceive them.

When it comes to smoking cigarettes, Mr Green says, “most kids find it disgusting and won’t be paying over 10 quid for nasty tasting cigarettes and pictures of carnage on the package.

“Whereas, spending less than a fiver on a multiple hit of sweet flavoured smoke in ‘cool’ packaging has the kids running to the nearest dodgy corner shop.”

Reader B Barnes suggests the issue requires more than ‘some regulation’, as the more colourful vapes that come in a multitude of flavours were not created with ex-smokers in mind.

“I used vaping at one point to help me quit, and it did as the original inventor intended. But if you go into your typical vape store these days, or any corner shop selling such things, what you’ll see is 101 flavours such as “candy popcorn”, “bubble gum”, “sweet mango” and all the rest.

“Literally no smoker trying to quit will buy a single one of these, they’re entirely aimed at kids.”

‘I was once 40-a-day smoker and am now down to one disposable vape a day’

On the other side of the debate, Hugh Jerthkwake states that “vaping has – and will continue to – save millions of lives,” as nicotine addicts have a safer substitute for “inhaling their poison of choice.”

Mr Jerthkwahke balances that “some regulation may be required to dissuade advertising to children, but this mustn’t be heavy-handed. If it is, then children may take up smoking cigarettes instead. Let’s not throw the baby out with the bath water.”

Paul Cartwright agrees, “as a once 40-a-day smoker now down to one disposable vape a day, I am all in favour of them. Like cigarettes, they should not be sold to children, complete banning is a ridiculous proposal.”

‘It’s likely that vaping saved my life’

Vaping reversed the serious health ills brought on by smoking in Paul Leigh’s case, who was a 25-a-day smoker for over 40 years. Shortly before he quit in his mid-fifties, he was told he had the lungs of an 80-year-old, his gums had deep bleeding pockets, he was constantly out of breath, suffered with a tight chest and a chronic cough, and had little energy.

“I’d tried everything to give up – patches, willpower, pharmaceuticals. Nothing worked,” Mr Leigh explains, “then vaping arrived. I gave it a try, no fancy flavourings, and have never looked back.”

He advocates: “Vaping is not a ‘dirty habit’. There are no butts, no combustion products, no bad breath, no discolouration of clothes and furnishings. The most inconvenience a third party might be exposed to is a brief whiff of mildly scented water vapour, which dissipates almost immediately.”

Mr Leigh is now 70 and his lung function has reverted to above average for his age, the gum pockets have disappeared, as have his chest symptoms.

“It’s likely that vaping saved my life, or at the very least extended my lifespan,” he says.

Tamara Faraday agrees, “vaping is harm reduction compared to smoking.”

She continues: “There is a choice, they should ban the unregulated, dangerous vapes altogether and let people choose the safer ones that have been tested over many years. As for children, they should not be touching them of course, but that’s Britain for you.”

