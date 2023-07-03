Spending the day outdoors for Fourth of July? Here’s what the weather will be in Sacramento

Temperatures in Sacramento over the past two days reached triple-digits, but Mother Nature has a surprise for the Fourth of July: cooler conditions.

If you have plans to catch a fireworks show Tuesday, you can expect “clear skies” and “another warm day,” said Nathan Rick, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Sacramento.

Here’s what’s predicted in the forecast:

Sacramento forecast

Temperatures highs are forecast to reach 96 degrees on Independence Day, according to the weather service, a 13-degree difference from Saturday and Sunday’s record-tying 109 degrees. Each day matched highs set in 1950 and 1991, respectively.

Overnight lows will dip down to the mid-50s across the capital region during the fireworks shows.

As the week continues, temperatures will drop even more, forecasters predict.

“We’re looking at high temperatures by Thursday, Friday in the mid 80’s or so and into the weekend kind of upper 80’s,” Rick said.

In spite of the heat, weather officials continue to urge people to stay out of rivers and streams.

Lake Tahoe forecast

If you’re planning on heading up the mountain for the holiday, you’ll get plenty of sun but a break from the Valley heat.

Daytime highs in the Lake Tahoe basin are expected to reach the mid- to upper 70s on Independence Day, according to the weather service. Nighttime lows will dip into the mid-50s.

