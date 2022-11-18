Spend the holidays sailing on these festive cruises

Nathan Diller, USA TODAY
·5 min read

If you are looking for a holiday vacation alternative to skiing or snowboarding, why not set sail?

Cruise lines are offering a range of celebrations and specialty voyages for travelers who want to book a last-minute getaway, whether you want to soak up some sun during the cold winter months or do some shopping at Christmas markets. From two-week sailings in the Caribbean to European river voyages and journeys through the American South, there is probably a cruise for you.

We round up this year's holiday offerings from five cruise lines that still have availability.

A boutique resort at sea: What to expect from new luxe cruise line Explora Journeys

Merry Grinchmas!: Universal Orlando Resort hauls out the holidays

What holiday cruises can I still book for 2022?

► American Queen Voyages: On American Queen Voyages' Holidays on the River cruises, guests can spend the holidays cruising along the Mississippi River, sipping hot chocolate and warming up at bonfires on the levee.

The line will sail from New Orleans to Memphis on Dec. 11 with stops in St. Francisville, Louisiana, and Natchez, Mississippi, among others, and make a similar reverse journey on Dec. 18, according to its website. Guests can also spend Christmas with the cruise line on a round-trip sailing from New Orleans on Dec. 25. The cruise includes stops in Natchez and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Each voyage will be nine days long and sail on the American Queen steamboat decked out in its holiday finest. The sailings also will feature a holiday gala, treats like gingerbread, and a traditional Réveillon dinner from culinary ambassador Regina Charboneau.

Available staterooms start at $3,898 for the Dec. 18 cruise and $4,098 for the Dec. 11 and 25 cruises, per person based on double occupancy. The fares include one night in a hotel before the cruise, all food and drinks, Wi-Fi and more.

American Queen Voyages' Holidays on the River cruises include bonfires.
American Queen Voyages' Holidays on the River cruises include bonfires.

► Royal Caribbean International: Royal Caribbean hosts a variety of activities at Christmastime, including a tree-lighting ceremony, an ugly-sweater party and holiday scavenger hunts starting as early as Dec. 1, a spokesperson for the line told USA TODAY in an email. Exact offerings may vary by the itinerary.

There will be a priest on board for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services, as well as a rabbi during Hanukkah. The line will celebrate Hanukkah with a daily candle lighting and holiday-inspired food as well, according to the spokesperson.

On New Year's Eve, Royal Caribbean holds parties throughout its fleet with countdowns to midnight.

This year, the line is offering a range of holiday cruises, including a five-night sailing to the Caribbean and the Bahamas from Florida's Port Canaveral on Dec. 5 on the line's Mariner of the Seas ship, and a three-night cruise from Los Angeles on Dec. 16 that will visit Ensenada, Mexico, on Navigator of the Seas, according to its website.

Available rooms on the Dec. 5 sailing start at $219 and at $242 for the Dec. 16 cruise, per person based on double occupancy. The fares include most meals, some drinks, and the majority of onboard entertainment.

► Azamara: Azamara will decorate its ships for the holidays beginning in December, readying them for all manner of festivities. Crew members will perform carols, and the line will serve snacks like Christmas cookies, as well as special holiday menus in the main dining room and specialty restaurants on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, according to press materials provided by the line. There will also be a priest on board for religious services.

The line is sailing two holiday voyages. The Azamara Journey will take travelers through South Africa on a 14-night trip leaving from Cape Town on Dec. 20 with stops in Richards Bay and Durban, among others, according to the line's website.

Azamara Onward will also sail a 14-night Caribbean cruise from Miami on Dec. 22 that will visit destinations including George Town in Grand Cayman, Cartagena, Colombia and Samaná in the Dominican Republic.

On New Year's Eve, the line also hosts its White Night party on the pool deck – where guests are asked to wear all white – featuring food, music and dancing.

Cruise rewards: Holland America Line guests can earn credits through new Refer a Friend program

Dreaming of a Disney Christmas?: What to know about Disney World, Disneyland holidays 2022

Available rooms start at $1,999 for the Dec. 20 cruise and $3,599 for the Dec. 22 sailing, per person, based on double occupancy. The fares include most food, drinks such as sodas and select alcoholic beverages, plus gratuities, among other amenities.

► Disney Cruise Line: Disney Cruise Line is sailing Very Merrytime cruises on all five of its ships, allowing guests to spend the holidays at sea with their favorite characters.

Decor includes poinsettias, garlands and a 24-foot-tall Christmas tree, according to the line's website. Characters dress in holiday attire, too, and guests can meet Santa Claus, among other activities, though exact offerings vary by ship and itinerary.

A five-night Western Caribbean cruise from Galveston, Texas, on Dec. 13 for two adults and two 5-year-old children starts at $2,889, according to the line's website, though cruise prices vary depending on the children's ages, dates of sailing and other factors. The fares include breakfast, lunch and dinner, soft drinks, character meet-and-greets and more.

► Viking: Viking's Christmas Market River Cruises take travelers to quaint towns and bustling cities throughout Europe. Among the line's holiday offerings are the Christmas on the Rhine sailing from Amsterdam in the Netherlands to Basel, Switzerland – or the reverse – with stops in Cologne, Germany, Strasbourg, France, and more, according to its website.

Guests can do some shopping during Viking's Christmas Market River Cruises.
Guests can do some shopping during Viking's Christmas Market River Cruises.

Christmas on the Danube sails from Budapest, Hungary, to Regensburg, Germany – and makes the journey in reverse – visiting Vienna, the Wachau Valley and more. Both sailings are eight days long with departure dates from late November to late December. The cruises offer plenty of chances for seasonal shopping, with celebrations on board as well, including tree-trimming and live music, according to press materials provided by the line.

Available rooms on the Christmas on the Rhine cruise start at $2,299 and at $2,499 for Christmas on the Danube, per person based on double occupancy, though prices may vary depending on the dates. The fares include port taxes and fees, all meals, plus beer, wine and soft drinks with lunch and dinner.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Christmas cruises that still have availability for 2022

Latest Stories

  • FDA approves first treatment that delays Type 1 diabetes. Why it could be 'game changing'

    A vial of TZIELD costs nearly $14,000, a notable price given the escalating cost of lifesaving insulin for people with diabetes.

  • World Cup travel survival kit: Everything you need to know about Qatar 2022

    On the eve of the tournament, <strong>Simon Calder</strong> reports on the latest state of travel play

  • N.L. announces $40M for 2 new Canada Games facilities

    The Newfoundland and Labrador government announced plans Thursday to spend $40 million in funding on a new outdoor track and field facility and an indoor multipurpose facility for the 2025 Canada Summer Games. The federal and provincial government, as well as the City of St. John's, are investing about $11.6 million each, with the Canada Games making a contribution as well, said St. John's Mayor Danny Breen at a news conference Thursday. The facilities will be built on the northwest side of the

  • League folds Newfoundland Growlers basketball team due to arena issues

    After just one season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League, the Newfoundland Growlers basketball team is folding. The CEBL announced in a news release Friday that it's suspending operations of its franchise in St. John's because the team's home arena, the Field House at Memorial University, lacks the amenities required by a pro team. "We would love to play in Newfoundland, but we need to play in a major spectator facility," CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale said in the release. "We appreciate t

  • Judge wins AL MVP in runaway; Goldschmidt takes NL prize

    NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees won the American League MVP award on Thursday night, and St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt took the NL prize. After hitting 62 home runs this season to break the AL record, Judge easily beat out Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani in an MVP race some thought might be close. The 6-foot-7 outfielder received 28 of 30 first-place votes and two seconds for 410 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel. Ohta

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Sharks rally from two down in third, beat Wild 3-2 in SO

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored in the fifth round of the shootout and San Jose rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Sunday, giving the Sharks consecutive wins for the first time this season. Steven Lorentz and Nico Sturm scored in regulation and James Reimer made 28 saves for San Jose, which was coming off a 5-4 win at Dallas on Friday night. Tied at 1 after four shooters apiece, Barbanov's wrist shot from low in the left circle beat Filip Gustavsson between the pads. Nick B

  • Reliever Robert Suarez, Padres finalize $46M, 5-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reliever Robert Suarez and the San Diego Padres finalized a $46 million, five-year contract on Thursday, a deal that could be worth $61 million if he closes regularly and stays healthy. Suarez gets $10 million in each of the next three seasons and after the 2025 World Series must decide whether to exercise $8 million player options for 2026 and 2027, which must be exercised together. He can earn $3 million annually in performance bonuses for games finished: $250,000 each for 20,

  • Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing flags from the officials. Smith-Schuster was left motionless on the turf with his hands momentarily frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sust

  • Brady, 1st-place Bucs back at .500, eying strong stretch run

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back at .500 and feeling good about their prospects of making a strong second-half run. The Bucs (5-5) enter this week’s bye sitting alone atop the NFC South, confident they’re headed in the right direction after consecutive wins over the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. The two-game winning streak follows a stretch in which they struggled offensively and defensively while losing five of six games. “Hopefully, we’re trending forward,” coach T

  • Tannehill returns, throws 2 TD passes as Titans beat Broncos

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the Tennessee Titans rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Denver Broncos 17-10 on Sunday. The Titans (6-3) won for the sixth time in seven games. Tannehill returned after missing the last two games with a sprained right ankle, and he appeared rusty early as the Titans fell behind 10-0 in the second quarter and were trailing 208-53 in total yards shortly before halftime. Denver came in rested off

  • NFL road trip: Beyond Germany, league eyes Spain, France

    MUNICH (AP) — The NFL wants to keep its European tour going now that Germany has joined Britain in hosting games. Spain and France are atop the league's wish list as it continues to look internationally for revenue growth. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday at Allianz Arena — a first for Germany as part of a four-year deal that the league hopes will extend long-term. London has hosted regular-season games since 2007. Beyond Germany, which could also get additional

  • Latinos love football, but numbers lag at NFL, college level

    NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — Benjamin Ley-Shipley is like thousands of other teenagers across the United States. He's a high school football player who loves the game and has hopes of playing at the small college level over the next few years. He's a running back, defensive back and a standout on special teams. He's also a long-suffering Chicago Bears fan. And like an increasingly larger share of the country, he's also Latino. “I tried football out in eighth grade and just fell in love with it,” Ley-Sh

  • Brunson, Knicks send Jazz to third straight loss 118-111

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season. Cam Reddish scored 19 points, R.J. Barrett 18, and Julius Randle 15 for the Knicks, who shot 47% from the field in their third road win of the season. Kelly Olynyk had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson finished with 15 points and Malik Beasley14 as Utah lost its third straight game. The Jaz

  • Mayfield has urgency to perform well in return for Panthers

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield is running out of time to make a good impression as the Carolina Panthers' quarterback. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 needs to stack some quality performances together to offset his poor play earlier this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in March. Mayfield returns to the starting lineup Sunday against an old nemesis, the Baltimore Ravens. Acquired in a trade with Cleveland, Mayfield began the season as the Panthers' starter, but Carolina st

  • All-Stars Mitchell, Allen miss Cavs' game against Wolves

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and center Jarrett Allen were inactive due to injuries Sunday, leaving Cleveland without two All-Stars for its home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell, who ranks fifth in the NBA at 31.6 points per game, was sidelined with a sprained right ankle, and Allen sat out with a sore left ankle. Allen is averaging 14.0 points and 11.5 rebounds. Both played in the Cavaliers’ most recent game, a 106-101 loss at Golden State on Friday that wr

  • James could return to the Lakers' lineup later this week

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James could return to the Los Angeles Lakers' lineup later this week as he recovers from a groin injury. James missed his second straight game with a left adductor strain when the Lakers hosted the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. James is day-to-day with the strain, which occurred last Wednesday during the fourth quarter of the Clippers’ 114-101 victory over the Lakers. Coach Darvin Ham said James could return to the practice report by the middle of the week. The Lakers' next

  • Meier puts Sharks ahead to stay in 5-2 win over Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Timo Meier scored a tiebreaking, power-play goal with 2:47 remaining, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night. The Sharks handed Vegas its second straight home loss after it had won nine straight, including six on the road. Luke Kunin, Matt Nieto, Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro also scored for San Jose, while James Reimer made 22 saves. Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault scored for Vegas. Logan Thompson, who had his six-game win streak snap

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had