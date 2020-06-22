Spend Your Golden Hour Drinking this Tequila Cocktail

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “Turmeric and ginger happen to be some of my favorite flavors.”

When would you serve this drink? “During golden hour on my front porch.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

What music would you pair it with? ““Spinning away” by Brian Eno and John Cale.”

What food would you pair it with? “Pupusas.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “William Faulkner.”

Golden Hour

By Aileen Quigley

INGREDIENTS

2 oz Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® Añejo Tequila (Order on Drizly)

.75 oz Lemon juice

.75 oz Ginger Turmeric Simple Syrup*

Glass: Mason jar, rimmed with a mix of Kosher salt, black pepper, ginger & turmeric

DIRECTIONS

Run a lemon wedge around the rim of a mason jar. Dip the moistened rim of the glass into a dish filled with a mix of Kosher salt, black pepper, ginger and turmeric. Set aside the glass. Add all of the ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into the prepared mason jar filled with fresh ice.

Ginger Turmeric Syrup Recipe*

INGREDIENTS

1 cup Sugar

1 cup Water

.5 tsp Ground ginger powder

.25 tsp Turmeric powder

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients to a small saucepan and heat until the sugar is fully dissolved. Let the syrup cool and pour into a clean container.

Thank you Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® for collaborating with Half Full on the Bartenders At Home cocktail video series.

Interview has been condensed and edited.

You can find more Bartenders At Home cocktail tutorials here!

Jose Cuervo® Tequila. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 proof). Trademarks owned by Tequila Cuervo La Rojeña, S.A. de C.V. ©2020 Proximo, Jersey City, NJ. Please drink responsibly.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.