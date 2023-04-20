Spend the day in nature and eat vegan food at this hidden gem in Miami’s Horse Country

There’s a place in Horse Country where you can pop in, commune with nature, breathe a little, grab nutrition, then get back out into the insanity in an improved mental state.

Aguacate Sanctuary — three acres of pure peace. And we repeat. It’s in Kendall.

“People always tell me how they feel so wonderful when they walk in here,” says the venue’s founder Daney Cabrera. “They feel the energy, the zen, the love. Like they’re not in Miami anymore.”

Cabrera, who also works in real estate, opened Aguacate in January 2019 right around the time she decided to go vegan; the longtime pork eater said she could no longer face consuming animals that had personalities.

“One day, I had an epiphany,” explained the Cuba native. “I went through a spiritual shift and began to make a connection with what was on my plate.”

Celebrity trivia: Chans the Pig, who was pardoned by Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava back in 2020, lives at the animal farm on site.

Besides munching on cruelty-free, plant-based food and delish smoothies, you can also participate in wellness-y things like yoga classes, meditation workshops and live concerts by local musicians.

Don’t mind the free-roaming chickens and bunnies as you sit with your acai bowl in the homey courtyard filled with whimsically mismatched chairs. They are likely looking for you to drop some chia seeds.

All this communing with nature will be super relaxing, we promise; Cabrera created this serene, leafy space meets outdoor zoo solely for burnt-out folks like you and me.

“We’re all so stressed these days that we forget to take care of ourselves,” says the Kendall resident. “I hope Aguacate can help others take baby steps into creating awareness about our bodies, which are our temples.”

Aguacate Sanctuary owner Daney Cabrera with Chans the rescue pig who was pardoned in 2020

Besides talking to the animals, you can also shop at a mini gift shop for “reusable goodies” like bamboo straws and organic cotton tops; pick up fruit to go; or just amble along the winding paths filled with inspirational sayings.

A chalkboard on a hidden pathway asks visitors to share their life goals, along with a stick of pink chalk with which to scribble:

“To be happy and successful in life, be surrounded by nature and animals,” reads one sage note.

Just as you’d imagine, Aguacate is the ideal place to be for Earth Day on Saturday. For $33, from noon to 8 p.m., visitors are promised “head-to-toe, mind-body experiences” with a “yoga flow” class, “conscious connection” games, chill beats by Colombian medicine man Chris Orange, as well as yummy vegan eats (try the deceptively “meaty” croissandwich), mocktails and encounters with critters.

“The vibe will be all-encompassing,” the sanctuary promises, and we can totally get behind that. Be sure to hit the pumps first.

AGUACATE SANCTUARY OF LOVE

Where: 12100 SW 43rd St., Miami

Contact: 786-774-7339

Info: www.aguacatewellness.com