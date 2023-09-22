I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 8 Best Things I've Bought for Fall

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Including Martha Stewart-used skincare and fashion picks starting at $6.

Amazon / InStyle

I’m not exaggerating when I say I spend eight hours a day on Amazon. I shop like it’s my job — because it actually is. I’ve become well acquainted with the online retailer and its wide range of products. Naturally, I always find time to do a little shopping for myself, too, and I’m obsessed with my latest purchases.

A new season calls for a mini shopping spree, so I treated myself to the following eight picks ahead of fall — and they may just be my favorite finds yet. Below, you’ll find celebrity-used skincare, stylish and comfortable shoes, and a snuggly lounge set to keep you cozy all autumn long. The best part? Prices start at just $6.

Shop Editor-Loved Fashion and Beauty Picks:

New Balance 574 Core Sneakers

Amazon

$90

Buy on Amazon

I don’t think I’ve ever worn a pair of shoes more comfortable than the New Balance 574 Core sneakers. They have a plush, pillowy feel with each step thanks to their foam, midsole cushioning. And they look great, too. I pair the stylish sneakers with loungewear, but I also dress them up with jeans and dresses for a more elevated feel. I’m clearly not the only fan of the New Balance style; Emily Ratajkowski has worn the pair on repeat, and Amazon shoppers rave about the shoes, too. One person called them the “comfiest sneakers ever,” adding that they walk “many miles through city streets” in them, and their “feet have never felt better.”

Mario Badescu Super Rich Olive Body Lotion

Amazon

$22

Buy on Amazon

If Martha Stewart is a fan, so am I. That’s why, I snagged this Super Rich Olive Body Lotion from Mario Badescu, the skincare brand she’s used for 40 years. The body product is, as its name suggests, rich and creamy without feeling greasy on my skin. As someone with a dry complexion, I swear by this pick to make my entire body feel “silky and smooth,” as Stewart once put it. It’s formulated with olive oil to prevent premature aging and water loss, so it locks in moisture to keep your skin plump and soft. Suitable for all skin types, the body lotion is a great find to combat dryness and irritation as the temperature drops.

Story continues

Zesica Waffle Knit Two-Piece Lounge Set

Amazon

$49

$38

Buy on Amazon

Cozy, fall nights-in are forever changed thanks to this Zesica lounge set. The coordinating outfit is so comfortable, I frankly wear it a little too much. It’s made of a waffle knit rayon material that’s super soft and snuggly yet still breathable. It comes with a relaxed long-sleeve shirt and a pair of drawstring shorts — both of which can be worn separately, but look super stylish paired together. While I’m partial to my taro colorway, the outfit is also available in 21 other styles including fall-ready tones and bold brights. As one shopper said, the Zesica pick is absolutely “perfect for a lazy day around the house.”

Image Skincare Lip Enhancement Complex

Amazon

$26

Buy on Amazon

Since snagging the Image Skincare Lip Enhancement Complex, I haven’t picked up my old holy-grail lip products. The thick, nourishing formula has a luxe feel that moisturizes dry, cracked lips after a single use, in my experience. IMHO, the product is well worth its price point given its hydrating feel, instant results, and sheer, pink, glossy tint (I often use it in place of my actual lip gloss). I know I’ll be turning to the rich lip care pick all season, especially given its all-star ingredients including avocado oil to maintain hydration and vitamin E to hydrate the lips and repair damage.

Head to Amazon to snag my favorite picks ahead of fall while they’re still available for $6.

Koolaburra by UGG Koola Mini II

Amazon

$85

Buy on Amazon

Ouai Medium Shampoo and Conditioner Set

Amazon

$64

Buy on Amazon

Dream Pairs Chunky Loafers

Amazon

$39

$22

Buy on Amazon

E.l.f. Cosmetics Brow Lift

Amazon

$6

Buy on Amazon

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.