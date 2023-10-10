I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and I'm Buying These 25 October Prime Day Deals From $10

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Including AirPods, New Balance sneakers, and Laneige lip products for up to 60 percent off.

As a shopping writer who specializes in all things Amazon, October Prime Day is my Super Bowl. Since I spend eight hours a day sifting through the retailer’s impressive selection, I know a thing or two about sourcing the very best deals. Naturally, I’m doing a little shopping for myself during the Prime Big Deal Days event, and these are the top 24 items on my list — starting at just $10.

I sifted through thousands of products so you don’t have to (though the options are so great, you may still want to). After browsing every department, I narrowed down the best fashion, beauty, home, and tech picks worthy of a spot in your shopping cart. Below, you’ll find products from Apple, Laneige, New Balance, Levi’s, and Color Wow up to 60 percent off — if you act fast, of course.

Best Editor-Loved Amazon Deals Overall

SolaWave 4-in-1 Facial Wand

If you’re limiting yourself to just a few buys, let them be from this curation of my top ten picks. I’m using the early Black Friday sale event as an opportunity to finally snag the wrinkle-erasing SolaWave Facial Wand that celebrities including Jennifer Coolidge and Nicole Kidman use. Speaking of beauty finds, I also can’t resist a restock of the viral Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask which is my secret to a perfectly hydrated pout. Plus, these Crest 3D Whitestrips are now just $30, and the Shark Speedstyle — which delivers salon-worthy blowouts from the comfort of your home — is on major sale, too. In the fashion department, I’m grabbing these timeless, Kylie Jenner-worn Levi's Women's Low Pro Jeans along with the Ugg Gertrude Long Teddy Coat to keep me cozy all season.

Apple AirPods Pro

The home and tech selections are also overflowing with irresistible finds. I’m snagging a new pair of Apple AirPods Pro while they’re still marked down to less than $200. And, they’re not the only Apple item I have my eye on; this four-pack of Airtags is also on sale and currently priced at less than $90. To elevate my home, I’m also buying the Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, which one reviewer called “life changing.” Plus, I can’t miss out on the Levoit Core 300 HEPA Air Purifier and the Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner deals to keep my space squeaky clean.

Editor-Loved Amazon Fashion Deals

JW Pei Gabbi Ruched Handbag

I can’t get over Amazon's current fashion deals lineup. The JW Pei Gabbi Ruched Handbag has been on my wishlist for months, and now that it’s majorly marked down I’m finally adding it to my collection. Plus, the most comfortable shoes I’ve ever worn, the New Balance 574 Core Sneakers are on sale too, so I may just have to snag them in a second colorway.

Speaking of easy-to-wear finds, the cozy Ugg Gable Lounge Set is now less than $70, and this trending Anrabess Sweater and Knit Pants Set is an entire 42 percent off. And, wardrobe staples like this sculpting bodysuit, these Oprah-worn NYDJ jeans, and this Levi’s jacket are discounted for up to 56 percent off.

Editor-Loved Amazon Beauty Deals

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

You can snag celebrity-used picks in the beauty department, too; this popular Snail Mucin Repairing Essence that Emily Ratajkowski uses for a youthful glow is now just $10. Plus, the Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer that Sofia Richie wore during her wedding weekend is on sale for $12. So, it’s safe to say I’ll be adding both to my daily regimen. Since I’m obsessed with the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, I’m grabbing two additional products from the brand including the Lip Glowy Balm for $14 and the Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer for less than $30.

Another skincare pick I’m shopping to fend off fall dryness? The Sunday Riley Auto Correct Eye Cream, which is formulated with a slew of hero ingredients including caffeine to smooth and de-puff the under-eyes. As for haircare, I can’t wait to get my hands on the now-$18 Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer from Color Wow, the brand Jennifer Lopez’s hair stylist swears by. Plus, I’m using today’s sale as a chance to restock my Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara, which earns me compliments every time I wear it.

Head to Amazon to snag my favorite picks while they’re still on sale for as low as just $10 during Prime Big Deal Days.

Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer

Anrabess Sweater and Knit Pants Set

Sunday Riley Auto-Correct Brightening Eye Cream

Shaperx Bodysuit

Levi's Women's Low Pro Jeans

