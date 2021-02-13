I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon — Here’s What I’m Shopping From the Presidents Day Sale

Eden Lichterman
·8 min read
Amazon Fashion Beauty Collage Tout
Amazon Fashion Beauty Collage Tout

Courtesy

As an Amazon shopping writer, I spend roughly eight hours a day scouring the site to find the best deals on everything from clothes and shoes to tech and home goods. It's safe to say that I've visited every hidden section and landing page the retailer has to offer, so I know a thing or two about finding under-the-radar steals. And this Presidents Day weekend, I'm sharing 15 deals that are simply too good to pass up.

My picks span the fashion, beauty, and home categories, including top-rated leggings, a cozy cardigan, dreamy slippers, the viral Revlon hot brush, and a best-selling satin pillowcase. Keep scrolling to check out all of my editor-approved picks from Amazon's Presidents Day sale.

Editor-Loved Deals From Amazon's Presidents Day Sale

Levi’s Sherpa Trucker Jacket

I’ve had my eye on this faux-shearling-lined Levi’s denim jacket for years. It’s made with non-stretch denim in a boxy silhouette and has both side slant pockets and front snap pockets. You can throw this jacket over just about anything, and it’ll instantly give you an effortlessly cool vibe. Right now, it’s on sale for just $69, which is 30 percent off the original price.

Shop now: $69 (Originally $98); amazon.com

Core 10 High-Waisted Full-Length Legging

I don’t know about you, but I’m guilty of almost exclusively wearing black leggings. I always tell myself I should switch it up, but I hardly ever follow through. This sale is the perfect time to invest in a pair of statement leggings that won’t break the bank. I’m especially a fan of these maroon Core 10 leggings that shoppers say they’d “choose these over lululemon, considering price, texture, feel, and comfort.”

Shop now: $38 (Originally $44); amazon.com

Alternative Eco-Fleece Slim Fit Jogger Pant

If you’ve ever purchased something from Alternative, then you know how heavenly soft their fabric is. Made from a cotton and polyester blend, these slim-fit joggers have an elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring and convenient side pockets. You can wear them with a cozy sweatshirt to lounge around the house, or throw on a denim jacket and head out the door.

Shop now: $34 (Originally $54); amazon.com

Ekouaer Long-Sleeve Pajama Set

In my opinion, you can never have too many pairs of pajamas. This matching set with over 5,000 five-star ratings includes a long sleeve button-down top and loose pants, both in a super-soft, stretchy material, and comes in 43 different colors and patterns. Plus, you can probably get away with wearing the top for Zoom meetings — no one will ever know it’s a pajama shirt!

Shop now: $38 (Originally $46); amazon.com

Merokeety Open-Front Cardigan

While working from home, I like to have a comfy cardigan or zip-up sweatshirt around that I can throw on whenever I get cold or want to feel like I’m wrapping myself in a blanket. The Merokeety Open-Front Cardigan is a fan-favorite on Amazon with nearly 12,000 perfect ratings. “I have been looking for a cardigan like this for SO LONG,” one reviewer wrote. “Other ones I see are always way too long or itchy. This one is a good length, has pockets, and is actually soft! It is lightweight but does a great job of keeping me warm during a long day at work.”

Shop now: $32 with coupon (Originally $39); amazon.com

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe

The stay-at-home lifestyle has inspired me to take more walks around my neighborhood than ever before. If you’re in the same boat, a pair of comfortable athletic shoes is a must. The Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes are the supportive-yet-stylish shoes you need in your life. They come in 45 different colors, have memory foam sock liners and cushioning, and are currently on sale for just $47.

Shop now: $47 (Originally $70); amazon.com

Dearfoams Fireside Sydney Shearling Scuff Slipper

Another stay-at-home staple these days is a pair of cozy slippers. I was recently gifted a pair of slide-on slippers, and I have not taken them off since they arrived at my doorstep. If you’re in the market for house shoes, allow me to suggest the Dearfoams Fireside Sydney Shearling Scuff Slipper. They’re made from suede with fur lining and come in five different colors.

Shop now: $40 (Originally $69); amazon.com

Franco Sarto Happily Ankle Boot

On the rare occasion that I do leave the house, a pair of black Chelsea boots is typically my shoe of choice. The Franco Sarto Happily Ankle Boots are a great classic option that you'll have in your closet for years to come. They're made from leather with a zipper on the side, a metal accent on the back, and a 1.25-inch block heel. This weekend, they're on sale for $53.

Shop now: $53 (Originally $139); amazon.com

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush

If you’re a beauty lover, you’ve likely heard of the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush. The viral hair styling tool lets you go from sopping wet hair to a salon-quality blowout in minutes. I’ve wanted one for quite some time, so I’m taking this opportunity to score the hot brush for 30 percent off, and I’d recommend you do the same.

Shop now: $42 (Originally $60); amazon.com

Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Facial Oil

I’ve used this face oil for over a year now, and I can honestly say that it gives me a healthy glow each time I apply it. It’s made with a trio of rose extracts that smooth out fine lines and hydrate your skin. You can use it both in the morning and evening for the best results or choose just one time of day. This oil is not cheap, so I highly encourage you to take advantage of this deal and score it while it’s 20 percent off.

Shop now: $64 (Originally $79); amazon.com

RevitaLash Cosmetics Hi-Def Brow Gel

Most people say eyes are the window to the soul, but for me, it’s all about the brows. Nothing frames your face like a pair of full, sculpted brows, and the easiest way to achieve that look is with a brow gel. Available in clear, soft brown, and dark brown, this RevitaLash brow gel has an application spoolie on one side and a brush on the other, so you can shape and fill in your brows with one tool.

Shop now: $28 (Originally $32); amazon.com

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase

I switched to a satin pillowcase a few months ago, and it has completely leveled up my hair and skin game. I used to wake up with strands of hair all over my pillow and creases on my cheeks, but my new pillowcase has resolved both of those issues. You don’t have to spend over a hundred dollars on a silk pillowcase, either — you can get one on sale at Amazon for just $11.

Shop now: $11 (Originally $17); amazon.com

Paddywax Candles Wabi Sabi Collection Scented Candle

Not only does a candle bring warmth and a delicious scent to your space, but it can also serve as a design element in its own right. This Paddywax candle is a perfect example — it’s covered in an understated geometric print that will elevate any space, while also giving off a spicy aroma of amber and sandalwood. And when you finish burning the candle, you can keep the container for decor.

Shop now: $33 (Originally $35); amazon.com

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

If you're working from home and live with roommates or family members who are also working from home, then you understand the importance of high-quality headphones. Apple AirPods are a great choice because they fit snugly in your ears and deliver superior sound. They're currently 20 percent off on Amazon, so I would quickly snag a pair if I was you.

Shop now: $160 (Originally $199); amazon.com

Bourina Textured Throw Blanket

A textured throw blanket is an easy way to add depth to your living space or bedroom. This beige acrylic one has a diamond-shaped pattern and tassels on the end, creating the perfect understated design element for your home. One reviewer even said the blanket is so soft, it feels like "hugging a kitten or a puppy." You can add it to your cart for just $20 this weekend.

Shop now: $20 (Originally $25); amazon.com

Latest Stories

  • Bruins edge Rangers in fight-filled affair

    The East Division-leading Bruins extended their point streak to 10 games in a physical, tight-checking clash that included several spirited scraps.

  • Luka Doncic and Zion Williamson both post career highs in points as Mavericks win

    The rising stars were at their brightest facing each other.

  • Johnny Manziel is back in the new Fan Controlled Football league: 'I'm a little bored'

    The FCF is set to start on Saturday, and Johnny Manziel will make his football return in the new, modified league.

  • Bernie Sanders rips MLB for cutting 40 minor-league baseball teams

    Bernie Sanders met with Rob Manfred in 2019 to discuss MLB's plan to eliminate minor-league teams.

  • James Harden apologizes for how Rockets exit went down

    The Nets star made zero friends on his way out of Houston.

  • Report: Ex-college basketball player arrested in Tijuana for alleged murder at strip club

    Logan Kelley, a former Rutgers walk-on and Montevallo player, allegedly murdered a 19-year-old in a Tijuana strip club this week.

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • Jon Jones to face winner of Stipe Miocic-Francis Ngannou heavyweight title bout

    The former light heavyweight champion is diving headfirst into a new division.

  • 10 fantasy hockey takeaways: Patrik Laine is a great trade target

    Patrik Laine may be stirring up controversy this week but he's worth targeting in a trade, if you can get him.

  • Ben Simmons says he's 'the best defender in the NBA'

    Ben Simmons takes pride in going up against the best scorers every single game.

  • Tokyo Olympics president resigns after sexist comments, backlash

    Yoshiro Mori told the Japanese Olympic Committee earlier this month that board meetings with too many women "take so much time."

  • NFL draft: Trevor Lawrence's pro day should convince Jaguars he's No. 1

    Lawrence didn't need to compete at a special pro day before shoulder surgery, but it didn't hurt his quest to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Stephen Curry is again inserting himself into MVP conversation: 'The game speaks for itself'

    The Warriors star, who dropped 40 against the Magic on Thursday, is in the middle of one of the best stretches of his career.

  • Doncic, Williamson hit career highs as Mavs top Pels 143-130

    DALLAS — Luka Doncic scored a career-high 46 points, Kristaps Porzingis added 36 and the Dallas Mavericks overcame Zion Williamson's career-best 36 points in a 143-130 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Doncic, who also had 12 assists and eight rebounds, connected on three of four Dallas 3-pointers in just 93 seconds as the Mavericks made 13 of their first 15 shots in the third quarter. The Mavericks matched their season best with a fourth consecutive victory and beat the Pelicans for the fifth straight time. Williamson set a New Orleans franchise record by making all 10 of his shots in the first half and finished 14 of 15. His only miss was a wide-open 3 early in the second half. Brandon Ingram scored 30 for the Pelicans in what was supposed to be the second meeting with Dallas this season. The first, scheduled for Jan. 11, was postponed because of COVID-19 issues. The Pelicans gave up a franchise-record 25 3-pointers for the second consecutive game, this time while allowing the most points they have this season. Chicago made 25 in its 129-116 victory two nights earlier. Porzingis, who finished three points shy of his most since coming to Dallas in the blockbuster trade with New York in 2019, set a career high for any half with six 3-pointers before halftime. Four of them came in the first five-plus minutes. The 7-foot-3 Latvian was 8 of 13 from long range as Dallas shot 56% (25 of 45) from beyond the arc after coming in second-to-last in the NBA in 3-point percentage. Doncic tied a franchise record shared by Mark Aguirre and Dirk Nowitzki with his 13th consecutive game of at least 25 points. The Slovenian sensation, who tied his career high of 42 in a recent scoring showdown with Golden State star Stephen Curry, was 17 of 30 from the field, including 5 of 8 from 3, and went 7 of 9 on free throws. Doncic, the third overall pick in the 2018 draft, has won both meetings with Williamson, the top choice from a year later. The Mavericks were up 108-104 early in the fourth quarter when a dunk from Willie Cauley-Stein started a 15-4 run for a 123-108 lead. Tim Hardaway Jr. finished it with a 3-pointer. TIP-INS Pelicans: New Orleans lost a second straight game coming off a four-game winning streak, the longest of the season. ... Eric Bledsoe made all four of his 3-point attempts and scored 16 points. ... Lonzo Ball had 12 points and seven assists. Mavericks: Doncic has at least 10 assists in all seven of his career 40-point games. That's the most such games to start a career in NBA history. ... Dallas shot 58%, finishing above 50% for the third consecutive game while improving to 7-0 when scoring at least 120 points. ... Dorian Finney-Smith scored 14 points on 4-of-5 shooting from long range. UP NEXT Pelicans: The third game on a four-game road trip is Sunday at Detroit. The teams split the two-game series last season, but the Pelicans have won 13 of the past 16 meetings. Mavericks: The Trail Blazers visit Sunday in the sixth game of a seven-game homestand. The last nine meetings have been decided by single digits. Portland's Damian Lillard scored 61 points in the most recent meeting in the Florida bubble. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Schuyler Dixon, The Associated Press

  • DeRozan leads Spurs to strong start, 125-114 win over Hawks

    ATLANTA — DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points and the San Antonio Spurs capitalized on a dominant finish to the first half to beat Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks 125-114 on Friday night. The Spurs opened a seven-game trip with a season-high 77 points in the first half. Keldon Johnson had 20 points and Dejounte Murray added 16. DeRozan had eight assists. Young led the Hawks with 25 points. Young and other Atlanta starters sat out most of the second half after San Antonio stretched its lead to 39. San Antonio led the full game and pulled away with 16 straight points late in the first half. The Spurs outscored the Hawks 41-19 in the second quarter. San Antonio led 57-44 before starting the 16-0 run. Murray sank a 3-pointer and another jumper, and rookie Devin Vassell added a 3. The Spurs led 77-48 at the break after scoring their most points in any half this season. Their previous high mark for points in a first half was 66 in a 131-119 win at Memphis on Dec. 23. The 77 points are the most allowed by Atlanta in a first half this season. The Spurs continued their hot shooting to open the second half. A 3-pointer and another basket by Johnson stretched the lead to 82-48. After San Antonio took its big lead at 100-61 with 5:40 remaining in the third period, Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce called a timeout and pulled all his starters. Backups played the remainder of the game. Hawks rookie Skylar Mays took advantage of the extended playing time to score a career-high 20 points — his first game with more than two points. Mays sank 4 of 5 from 3-point range. The Spurs seemed to lose their shooting touch against Atlanta's backups. After making 65.5% of their shots from the field while building the 100-61 lead, the Spurs finished at 52.9% for the game. TIP-INS Spurs: Jakob Poeltl had 14 points and 12 rebounds. ... PG Derrick White (toe) had 11 points after missing the second game of a back-to-back on Tuesday. White's return as a starter pushed Vassell back to the bench following his first career start. ... F LaMarcus Aldridge (sore right hip) missed his fifth consecutive game. Hawks: Clint Capela had 14 points and 11 rebounds for his 15th double-double of the season. He has 10 or more rebounds in 20 of 22 games. ... After scoring a season-high 23 points in a 118-117 loss at Dallas on Wednesday night, Kevin Huerter made only two of eight shots for five points. ... Rajon Rondo (back) missed his second consecutive game. UP NEXT Spurs: Continue their seven-game road trip on Sunday at Charlotte. Hawks: Complete a back-to-back at home against Indiana on Saturday night. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Charles Odum, The Associated Press

  • AP source: Chicago Cubs, RHP Jake Arrieta agree to reunion

    CHICAGO — Jake Arrieta is returning to the Chicago Cubs, agreeing to a $6 million, one-year contract on Friday. Arrieta can earn $1 million in performance bonuses, according to a person familiar with the situation who confirmed the deal on condition of anonymity because it is pending a physical. The 34-year-old Arrieta won the NL Cy Young Award with Chicago in 2015 and helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series for their first championship since 1908. He went 68-31 with a 2.73 ERA in 128 starts over five years in his first stint with the team. While the reunion is a feel-good story for the reigning NL Central champions after a tough winter, Arrieta hasn't experienced the same level of success since he left Chicago after the 2017 season. The 6-foot-4 right-hander signed a $75 million, three-year contract with Philadelphia in free agency and went 22-23 with a 4.36 ERA in 64 starts with the Phillies. He had a 4-4 record and a 5.08 ERA in nine starts last year during the pandemic-shortened season. Arrieta rejoins a team with a new-look rotation after the Cubs traded Yu Darvish to San Diego in December and let Jon Lester depart for Washington in free agency. Arrieta also is reuniting with David Ross, who caught the second of Arrieta's two no-hitters and guided Chicago into the playoffs last year in his first season as a big league manager. The Cubs had been looking for pitching depth, concerned about how many starters they might need going from last year's abbreviated season to a more regular schedule in 2021. Kyle Hendricks and Zach Davies lead the rotation, with Alec Mills, Trevor Williams, Adbert Alzolay and Arrieta also in the mix. Arrieta was first acquired by Chicago in a July 2013 trade with Baltimore, a key move in the franchise's rise from the bottom of the NL Central to one of the majors' best teams. Arrieta, a fifth-round pick by the Orioles in the 2007 amateur draft, was a dominant force in 2015, going 22-6 with a sparkling 1.77 ERA in 33 starts. He followed his Cy Young campaign with 18 wins and a 3.10 ERA in 31 starts in 2016. Arrieta also performed well in the playoffs during his first stint with Chicago. He tossed a five-hitter in the Cubs' 4-0 win at Pittsburgh in the 2015 NL wild-card game. He won each of his two World Series starts at Cleveland in 2016, compiling a 2.38 ERA in 11 1/3 innings. ___ AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum in New York contributed to this report. ___ Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jay Cohen, The Associated Press

  • Knicks C Mitchell Robinson exits game with fractured hand

    That's a big blow for the Knicks.

  • Remaining unsigned FAs | FastCast

    Justin Turner leads the list of remaining unsigned free agents, plus Mark Melancon signs with the Padres in this edition of FastCast

  • Western Hockey League's East Division set to play season in Regina hub

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League says it has approval from the Saskatchewan government to play a 24-game East Division season in a hub in Regina starting next month. Friday's announcement means three of the WHL's four divisions are now cleared to start play during the COVID-19 pandemic, with only the B.C. Division lacking permission. Seven teams in Manitoba and Saskatchewan — the Moose Jaw Warriors, Prince Albert Raiders, Regina Pats, Saskatoon Blades, Swift Current Broncos, Brandon Wheat Kings, and Winnipeg Ice — will open play at the Brandt Centre in Regina on March 12. Each team will play a 24-game season and no fans will be in attendance. Players and staff will begin self-quarantining on Feb. 20 and will report to Regina on Feb. 27 for an additional quarantine period and testing. They must have a second negative COVID-19 test to engage in any team activity. The WHL says it will have a weekly testing strategy during the season. If a club has one or more players or staff test positive, the club must suspend activities for a minimum of 14 days. “The WHL appreciates the co-operation we have received from both the governments of Saskatchewan and Manitoba as we work towards a safe return to play in the East Division,” WHL commissioner Ron Robison said in a release. “With our extensive protocols and the necessary approvals now in place, we are looking forward to play getting underway in Regina and allowing our players to continue their development at the highest level in the Canadian system.” The WHL's Central Division, featuring five Alberta teams, is slated to begin play on Feb, 26, while the U.S. Division gets going on March 19. The WHL says it completed its first phase of return-to-play protocols with no positive COVID-19 test results among the 245 tests administered in the Central Division — including the Edmonton Oil Kings, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Medicine Hat Tigers and Red Deer Rebels — between Feb. and Feb. 12. The league said in a release that all members of each team delegation were tested once upon arrival and a second time after a mandatory quarantine period in the club centre using private PCR testing. The teams are now in a position to start on-ice practices. The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is playing in hubs in Quebec and in team arenas in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, but its three New Brunswick teams remain sidelined. The Ontario Hockey League has yet to announce plans for a season. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Phillies to defer $9.5M of $28M in Gregorius' 2-year deal

    NEW YORK — The Philadelphia Phillies will defer $9.5 million of the $28 million owed to Didi Gregorius under the shortstop's $28 million, two-year contract. Gregorius receives a $1.5 million signing bonus under the deal announced Wednesday, payable in $500,000 installments on each Feb. 1 from 2024-26, according to details obtained by The Associated Press. He has a $12 million salary this season, of which $7 million is deferred, and a $14.5 million salary in 2022, of which $1 million is deferred. Philadelphia will pay the deferred salary in $2 million installments each Feb. 1 from 2023-26. Gregorius, who turns 31 next week, batted .284 with 10 homers, 40 RBIs and an .827 OPS in 60 games in his first season with the Phillies. He had a $14 million, one-year contract, which became $5,814,815 in prorated pay. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Ronald Blum, The Associated Press