I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon — Here’s What I’m Shopping From the Presidents Day Sale

Amazon Fashion Beauty Collage Tout

Courtesy

As an Amazon shopping writer, I spend roughly eight hours a day scouring the site to find the best deals on everything from clothes and shoes to tech and home goods. It's safe to say that I've visited every hidden section and landing page the retailer has to offer, so I know a thing or two about finding under-the-radar steals. And this Presidents Day weekend, I'm sharing 15 deals that are simply too good to pass up.

My picks span the fashion, beauty, and home categories, including top-rated leggings, a cozy cardigan, dreamy slippers, the viral Revlon hot brush, and a best-selling satin pillowcase. Keep scrolling to check out all of my editor-approved picks from Amazon's Presidents Day sale.

Editor-Loved Deals From Amazon's Presidents Day Sale

Levi’s Sherpa Trucker Jacket

I’ve had my eye on this faux-shearling-lined Levi’s denim jacket for years. It’s made with non-stretch denim in a boxy silhouette and has both side slant pockets and front snap pockets. You can throw this jacket over just about anything, and it’ll instantly give you an effortlessly cool vibe. Right now, it’s on sale for just $69, which is 30 percent off the original price.

Story continues

Shop now: $69 (Originally $98); amazon.com

Core 10 High-Waisted Full-Length Legging

I don’t know about you, but I’m guilty of almost exclusively wearing black leggings. I always tell myself I should switch it up, but I hardly ever follow through. This sale is the perfect time to invest in a pair of statement leggings that won’t break the bank. I’m especially a fan of these maroon Core 10 leggings that shoppers say they’d “choose these over lululemon, considering price, texture, feel, and comfort.”

Shop now: $38 (Originally $44); amazon.com

Alternative Eco-Fleece Slim Fit Jogger Pant

If you’ve ever purchased something from Alternative, then you know how heavenly soft their fabric is. Made from a cotton and polyester blend, these slim-fit joggers have an elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring and convenient side pockets. You can wear them with a cozy sweatshirt to lounge around the house, or throw on a denim jacket and head out the door.

Shop now: $34 (Originally $54); amazon.com

Ekouaer Long-Sleeve Pajama Set

In my opinion, you can never have too many pairs of pajamas. This matching set with over 5,000 five-star ratings includes a long sleeve button-down top and loose pants, both in a super-soft, stretchy material, and comes in 43 different colors and patterns. Plus, you can probably get away with wearing the top for Zoom meetings — no one will ever know it’s a pajama shirt!

Shop now: $38 (Originally $46); amazon.com

Merokeety Open-Front Cardigan

While working from home, I like to have a comfy cardigan or zip-up sweatshirt around that I can throw on whenever I get cold or want to feel like I’m wrapping myself in a blanket. The Merokeety Open-Front Cardigan is a fan-favorite on Amazon with nearly 12,000 perfect ratings. “I have been looking for a cardigan like this for SO LONG,” one reviewer wrote. “Other ones I see are always way too long or itchy. This one is a good length, has pockets, and is actually soft! It is lightweight but does a great job of keeping me warm during a long day at work.”

Shop now: $32 with coupon (Originally $39); amazon.com

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe

The stay-at-home lifestyle has inspired me to take more walks around my neighborhood than ever before. If you’re in the same boat, a pair of comfortable athletic shoes is a must. The Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes are the supportive-yet-stylish shoes you need in your life. They come in 45 different colors, have memory foam sock liners and cushioning, and are currently on sale for just $47.

Shop now: $47 (Originally $70); amazon.com

Dearfoams Fireside Sydney Shearling Scuff Slipper

Another stay-at-home staple these days is a pair of cozy slippers. I was recently gifted a pair of slide-on slippers, and I have not taken them off since they arrived at my doorstep. If you’re in the market for house shoes, allow me to suggest the Dearfoams Fireside Sydney Shearling Scuff Slipper. They’re made from suede with fur lining and come in five different colors.

Shop now: $40 (Originally $69); amazon.com

Franco Sarto Happily Ankle Boot

On the rare occasion that I do leave the house, a pair of black Chelsea boots is typically my shoe of choice. The Franco Sarto Happily Ankle Boots are a great classic option that you'll have in your closet for years to come. They're made from leather with a zipper on the side, a metal accent on the back, and a 1.25-inch block heel. This weekend, they're on sale for $53.

Shop now: $53 (Originally $139); amazon.com

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush

If you’re a beauty lover, you’ve likely heard of the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush. The viral hair styling tool lets you go from sopping wet hair to a salon-quality blowout in minutes. I’ve wanted one for quite some time, so I’m taking this opportunity to score the hot brush for 30 percent off, and I’d recommend you do the same.

Shop now: $42 (Originally $60); amazon.com

Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Facial Oil

I’ve used this face oil for over a year now, and I can honestly say that it gives me a healthy glow each time I apply it. It’s made with a trio of rose extracts that smooth out fine lines and hydrate your skin. You can use it both in the morning and evening for the best results or choose just one time of day. This oil is not cheap, so I highly encourage you to take advantage of this deal and score it while it’s 20 percent off.

Shop now: $64 (Originally $79); amazon.com

RevitaLash Cosmetics Hi-Def Brow Gel

Most people say eyes are the window to the soul, but for me, it’s all about the brows. Nothing frames your face like a pair of full, sculpted brows, and the easiest way to achieve that look is with a brow gel. Available in clear, soft brown, and dark brown, this RevitaLash brow gel has an application spoolie on one side and a brush on the other, so you can shape and fill in your brows with one tool.

Shop now: $28 (Originally $32); amazon.com

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase

I switched to a satin pillowcase a few months ago, and it has completely leveled up my hair and skin game. I used to wake up with strands of hair all over my pillow and creases on my cheeks, but my new pillowcase has resolved both of those issues. You don’t have to spend over a hundred dollars on a silk pillowcase, either — you can get one on sale at Amazon for just $11.

Shop now: $11 (Originally $17); amazon.com

Paddywax Candles Wabi Sabi Collection Scented Candle

Not only does a candle bring warmth and a delicious scent to your space, but it can also serve as a design element in its own right. This Paddywax candle is a perfect example — it’s covered in an understated geometric print that will elevate any space, while also giving off a spicy aroma of amber and sandalwood. And when you finish burning the candle, you can keep the container for decor.

Shop now: $33 (Originally $35); amazon.com

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

If you're working from home and live with roommates or family members who are also working from home, then you understand the importance of high-quality headphones. Apple AirPods are a great choice because they fit snugly in your ears and deliver superior sound. They're currently 20 percent off on Amazon, so I would quickly snag a pair if I was you.

Shop now: $160 (Originally $199); amazon.com

Bourina Textured Throw Blanket

A textured throw blanket is an easy way to add depth to your living space or bedroom. This beige acrylic one has a diamond-shaped pattern and tassels on the end, creating the perfect understated design element for your home. One reviewer even said the blanket is so soft, it feels like "hugging a kitten or a puppy." You can add it to your cart for just $20 this weekend.

Shop now: $20 (Originally $25); amazon.com