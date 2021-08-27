'Spencer' Teaser Gives a Glimpse of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana

The trailer of Pablo Larraín’s much-awaited Princess Diana biopic, Spencer, has dropped on Friday, a day after the poster of the film created a huge buzz on the internet.

NEON films released an official teaser trailer of the film, which is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Kristen Stewart will be seen playing Princess Diana. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on 5 November.

Watch the teaser trailer:

The clip begins with a peek into Diana’s seemingly happy life, with a montage of castles, dresses, and exquisitely prepared meals. Cut to the reality, where Stewart aka Diana is seen battling an eating disorder. Simultaneously, her marriage with Prince Charles can be seen falling apart. The teaser does not explore much into the events and isn't filled with dialogues, but takes us into a lonely, chaotic and pensive life that the late princess once lived.

The film follows the events of a Christmas weekend that Diana spent with her Royal in-laws at an estate in Sandringham. During that holiday, Diana finally decided to end her marriage to Prince Charles.

Spencer, written by Steven Knight, will make Stewart the third actress in recent history to step into the Princess’ shoes on screen. While Emma Corrin played Diana Spencer in season four of the Netflix show, The Crown, Elizabeth Debicki will essay the character in season five.

Spencer also features Jack Farthing as Prince Charles, while the other cast members include Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins, and Sean Harris in non-disclosed roles.

Spencer also features Jack Farthing as Prince Charles, while the other cast members include Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins, and Sean Harris in non-disclosed roles.